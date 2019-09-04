#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Business

Can India become a mobile handset manufacturing hub?Â 

Updated : September 04, 2019 06:42 AM IST

Indiaâ€™s electronics goods demand is increasing with a CAGR of 22 percent and is expected to touch $400 billion by 2020.
During the past five years, Indiaâ€™s electronics imports have doubled to $57 billion and by 2020 Indiaâ€™s electronics import bill may cross the oil import bill.
Can India become a mobile handset manufacturing hub?Â 
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads

Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV