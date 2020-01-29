Can Budget 2020 help the financial services sector weather the storm?

The intervening period between the first Budget presented by the FM under the Modi 2.0 administration in July 2019 and the current one due to be announced on Saturday has witnessed several ‘mini-budgets’. Having already taken a bold step of reducing corporate tax rates across the board in September, the FM would do well to go further and resolve some of the key challenges being faced by the financial services sector which are currently in critical need of support.

Financial sector reforms have been a priority of the Modi government for several years and while measures have been taken through the RBI bringing about regulatory parity between banks and NBFCs, a similar outcome has unfortunately not been pressed when it comes to tax treatment. Given the crisis currently being faced in the NBFC sector, it is an opportune time for some of the benefits enjoyed by banks such as non-applicability of withholding tax provisions on interest and restrictions of cash collections along with a higher deduction on provisions for NPAs also to be extended to NBFCs. Another key area that will help the NBFCs is with respect to thin capitalisation norms – capping of interest expense for a financial player can be quite a drag. Exemption from thin cap norms is very much required for NBFCs (at least clarity on borrowing from Indian branches of foreign banks).

On the capital markets front, the introduction of long-term capital gains tax in 2018 had unsettled long-term market participants that did not have to deal with such an imposition for over a decade and felt this amounts to a dual tax charge (along with STT which had initially been brought in to compensate for the revenue loss). With almost all markets exempt foreign portfolio investors from capital gains tax, there is a very strong case to revert to the long-term capital gains tax exemption to boost market sentiment.

The lower rate of tax on interest (@ 5 percent) in 2012 helped to more than double debt investments from FPIs over the last 6 years (currently about Rs 4.3 trillion). However, with this beneficial rate due to expire on July 1, 2020, Budget 2020 is expected to extend this (hopefully for another 3 to 5 years) to help Indian corporates raise long-term debt capital at this crucial juncture where domestic fundraising has become extremely difficult.

Manage from India

The onshore fund management regime (section 9A) which seeks to promote ‘Manage from India’ has been met with muted success on account of the fact that even without granting any tax incentives (that other financial hubs like Singapore / the UK provide), there are onerous conditions that an offshore fund has to fulfil to obtain a safe harbour. With an expectation of mobilising Rs 3000 crore of tax revenue by 2025 per the HLAG report, Budget 2020 should abolish/rationalise conditions like tracking of indirect Indian ownership and restrictions on the managers having any direct or indirect management control over the fund (which is extremely common in typical fund structures) to free this regime of its shackles.

The domestic Category III - Alternate Investment Funds (which invest in public markets) are not subject to a specified tax regime and are forced to rely on the traditional trust taxation rules that are, as such, not designed for fund taxation purposes. The attractiveness of Category III AIFs has been severely impacted by the increase in surcharge in the previous Budget (that applies to the Fund’s entire income) rendering them unable to market such Funds to corporate investors (who currently enjoy a much lower rate). This segment is hopeful that Budget 2020 grants them a pass-through status (similar to what is allowed for Category I/II) such that each investor is subject to tax at his/her applicable tax rate.

Incentives unlikely

With a view to expanding the base of insurance coverage in the country, the insurance sector is also seeking a separate limit for life insurance premiums in the already crowded list of eligible items for deduction under section 80C of the Act.

Among other expectations from the industry on the indirect tax front is the setting up of a committee to evaluate if a centralised assessing authority for service providers spread across states would be a viable alternative to alleviate some of the compliance burdens faced by the industry.

Given the likely focus on revenue mobilisation in the wake of tax sops already handed out by virtue of the corporate tax rate cut, it is unlikely that Budget 2020 will provide any further incentives. However, in the wake of a continuing credit crisis that is gripping the economy, Budget 2020 would do well to help the financial services sector weather the current headwinds.