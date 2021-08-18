Can banks meet AI challenge to offer seamless customer experiences?

In the digital-first world that we live in, it is no wonder that people create, consume, and share limitless data every day. To be precise, we produced 2.5 quintillion data bytes per day in 2020, as highlighted by the research. Various industries are now leveraging the same data, and the BFSI sector is no different. This sector is built on data, data about the markets, policies, risk, or exposure.

When it comes to processing this mountain of data and converting it into actionable insights for more informed decisions, there is one technology that the BFSI sector has been embracing and investing in the most – Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI is helping banks and financial service providers optimize their operations and provide customers with frictionless banking services in terms of customer onboarding, sales automation, risk assessment, digital lending, payments, and whatnot – thus improving the overall customer experience at every point possible.

To explore more about how AI is transforming financial processes, continue to read the following:

Reduces manual errors and operational costs

Several traditional banks and financial institutions still follow manual processes, comprising heavy paperwork. In times of work overload (when there is a rush in the bank), there are high probabilities that a human representative might not perform well and commit errors, resulting in an unbalanced balance sheet. This leads to delay in operations and can result in a substantial financial loss to the bank.

On the other hand, AI-based chatbots can simultaneously handle multiple clients as they don’t bother about factors like emotions or extensive work burden. For instance, Amex Bot, the chatbot used by American Express, addresses account and card-related queries in a jiffy. Since banks only have to invest in one technology that can perform tasks of multiple individuals, it results in the saving of time, resources, and money.

Enhances security

Similarly, AI can monitor customer transactions in real-time and flag suspicious behaviors, be it by an internal employee or an outside threat actor, preventing banks from fraudulent activities like unauthorized entry and data breach. For instance, Lloyds Bank uses voice biometrics for identity confirmation, while Caixa Bank is the first to enable customers to withdraw money from an ATM through facial recognition.

Better risk assessment

Credit risk has always been a significant worry for financial institutions. To address this, modern players use AI algorithms to analyze customer behaviors like their real-world transaction history. This helps the lender make accurate predictions about a borrower and identify their chances of defaulting or becoming an NPA shortly. For instance, ZestFinance, an AI-based digital lending company, has a Zest Automated Machine Learning (ZAML) platform to gather thousands of data points and assess customers at risk.

Automates investments

A lot of banks now use chatbots to interact with customers and help them make smarter investment decisions. Some institutions also use AI to optimize their research process. For instance, the Switzerland-based UBS intensively searches markets for untapped investment opportunities and accordingly updates teams about this. The human representative can then leverage these insights to offer better solutions to customers.

Improves pre and after-sales services

This is another section where banks are utilizing AI and creating experiences that customers love. Although human representatives are irreplaceable, it is time that banks should use them for more specialized financial customer service operations while supporting them with AI-based tools. For instance, AI-driven chatbots can quickly notify the supervisor in times of a critical issue faced by the customer much sooner than an individual.

This can result in faster investigations and resolutions. Likewise, these chatbots can take care of FAQs by immediately responding to them while also offering personalized services to customers regarding credit card usage, personal interests, transactions, etc. For instance, Yes Bank has an AI product called YES ROBOT that answers consumer’s banking-related queries anytime, anywhere, thus keeping customers away from the woes of waiting for on-call or searching online. This way, AI can improve the efficiency of banks and help them provide seamless customer experiences throughout the journey, which includes pre and after-sales services.

Summing up

The BFSI sector in India has been growing immensely with innovative digital offerings brought in by startups. And AI is one of the most significant drivers behind this transformation. As technologies evolve, banks and financial institutions will continue to realize the power of AI and how it can change banking for all. According to research by the Economist, financial services firms are heavily investing in and leveraging AI to enhance operations and power the next wave of growth. Players who will follow this approach will thrive, while those who won’t are highly likely to turn obsolete in the times to come.

The author, Sudeshna Datta, is Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at Absolutdata. The views expressed are personal