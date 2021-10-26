Can an ethical and diverse workplace result in higher profits? Yes, it can, but not without a caveat, which leads to the unpredictability of diversity leading to profitable outcomes.

This uncertainty is why research organisations have encouraged companies to go beyond the business case of diversity. The need to explain business benefits and higher profits to stakeholders leads to the ‘business case’ question. However, “the connection between financial rewards and diversity is impossible to prove because research can only establish correlation, not causation, between the two,” as per Catalyst.org.

And even after two decades of research for diversity and business cases by esteemed organisations like Catalyst, McKinsey, Mercer, and others, with compelling findings,

Is it ever enough?

No, and the clinching evidence is this very article, which is the ask of many organisations.

Instead, organisations should be asking, “Are we tapping into the full talent pool?” By missing out on different segments of people, aren't we also missing out on their talent?

Having people from similar cultures in the organisation is very likely to lead to a phenomenon called Ethnocentrism.

The nail that sticks out gets hammered down

We ought to put our energies into recruiting talent from different segments of society and retaining them to benefit from diversity. So, the questions we need to ask are these:

Are we excluding any segment of the people while hiring?

Is our workplace able to retain those exceptionally diverse segments of employees? (Read Women, LGBTQ+, PwD and more)

If not, why? (Hint: something to do with not being inclusive?)

Here is another catch. According to research by Harvard Business Review (HBR), gender diversity will lead to higher productivity only if all employees (and management) believe gender diversity is essential – a self-fulfilling cycle.

If you don’t view gender diversity as necessary, you don’t get benefits, financial or otherwise. Period

Gender diversity stats are in favour of a business case, so we need not ask for proof. But if you still want validation, here it is. A 2019 analysis by McKinsey found “the greater the representation of women, the higher the likelihood of outperformance.

Companies with more than 30 percent women executives were more likely to outperform companies where women’s percentage ranged from 10 to 30. In turn, these companies were more likely to exceed those with even fewer women or none at all. A substantial differential of outperformance—48 percent—separates the most from the least gender-diverse companies.”

In the case of cultural and ethnic diversity, the findings are equally coercive.

Do we need more stats, or do we need reasons why diversity doesn’t work, despite the stats?

According to Ms A (name withheld on request), an expert in advising corporates on their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion journey, inclusion is what leads to innovative thoughts, challenging conversations, fresh perspectives and that is what could result in higher profits.

Bringing in diversity and encouraging inclusion requires commitment, leadership buy-in, consistency and patience. It is not a single ride that takes you to the destination. Your D,E&I journey should be linked to the company vision and larger goal, and we must allow it time through a combination of capability building, cultural shifts and conscious efforts.

It’s time for companies to learn

If young professionals learn early on, “don’t chase earning, chase learning, and earning will follow,” they should do well. It’s time for companies to learn, “don’t chase higher profits, work hard, smart and chase ethics and compliance – profits will surely follow.”

The adage, “Diversity is the right thing to do,” should now be read as, pursue diversity for the right reasons, and profits will follow.

A compliant workplace is likely to be free from Sexual Harassment, Bribery and Corruption, Discrimination and Bias (not free from bias but low bias), and Respectful to all. These should be the hot pursuits, along with productivity and performance. We will be pleasantly surprised that they feed off each other. To quote one of my favourite lines from the book Good to Great by Jim Collins, “Good to Great companies spend little energy trying to motivate or align people; the momentum of the flywheel is infectious.”

Imagine a workplace with all males from similar cultures and backgrounds, with no Women, no LGBTQ+, no PwD, and no generational diversity. Add to it the Russian proverb of nails that stick out, if at all they do in such a severe workplace, and you have the right mix for the doom loop.

Diversity removes blinders that arise naturally in a homogenous workplace.

We all know that innovation and motivation are the results of active and proper management. Is an ethical and compliant workplace more likely to have this type of management? I genuinely believe so.

Look at your hand to understand the allegory of fingers of varying utility working together that make the hand a valuable organ.

— Antony Alex and Sumali Nagarajan are the founders of Rainmaker. Views expressed are personal