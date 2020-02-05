Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

CAA sparks off movement on India’s eastern and western frontiers

Updated : February 05, 2020 02:50 PM IST

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has said that over the last three years, some 3,000 families have moved to India. In 2019, 300 families had gone to India on pilgrimage and 60 of them stayed back.
Officials in the Ministry of External Affairs have confirmed that the applications of those who want to migrate to India from neighbouring countries have gone up.
CAA sparks off movement on India’s eastern and western frontiers

You May Also Like

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Prevailing market conditions force ITI to withdraw Rs 1,400 crore FPO

Prevailing market conditions force ITI to withdraw Rs 1,400 crore FPO

Defence Expo 2020: Here are key highlights from Day 1

Defence Expo 2020: Here are key highlights from Day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement