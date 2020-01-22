#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
CAA-inspired politics puts India’s federalism under stress  

Updated : January 22, 2020 02:38 PM IST

While non-BJP states are entitled to political posturing in terms of passing resolutions against the CAA in their assemblies, there is no scope for a counter legislation by state governments opposed to the Act.
What New Delhi decides holds good for the rest of the country. In other words, while politics is fair game between parties of different sizes and orientation, policy, at all times, is sacrosanct.  
