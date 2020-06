The Buy-and-Hold approach to equity mutual fund investing is suboptimal in its ability to deliver returns. In fact, there is no logical case that can be made in defence of the Buy-and-Hold concept today.

It is a completely lazy strategy with zero risk management in place.

History shows us that it is in an incredibly hard strategy to follow.

It is based on an intellectual framework, the efficient market hypothesis, which has long since been discredited by the investment community.

The darling strategy of the advisory community over the years, Buy-and-Hold is set to be overhauled by the emergence of quant-based asset allocation strategies, which promise to revolutionise the long-term investing experience.

The Buy-and-Hold premise

Every time is a good time to invest so long as you have a long-term view. Markets will remain volatile in the short run and trend upwards in the long run. So, you must have the discipline to ride the ups and downs, and the market will eventually reward you for your patience with inflation plus returns, which compounded over time, creates WEALTH.

The good news is that Buy-and-Hold is a disciplined and patient approach, both necessary ingredients for investing success. The bad news is that it will drag you through all the downs of a market. Big drawdowns can really hurt your portfolio, and they happen more often than we think. Indian markets (Nifty 50), themselves have fallen more than 20 percent on 5 distinct occasions in the last 15 years.

As a strategy, it has zero risk management in place. It is imperative to recognise that being 20 percent down is not the same as being 20 percent up. Your money must work 25 percent to get back to level terms. It pays to have a strategy that protects capital during bad times—after all, if you lose less, you will make much more. Buy-and-Hold is completely naked to the risk of a drawdown. An inherent flaw.

It is an easy strategy to follow when markets are bullish up but not so easy when markets are bearish. Driven by emotions and biases, investors are known to lose massive amounts due to panic selling in down markets. The data is clear that Buy-and-Hold is an emotionally hard strategy to follow that often leads to investor returns being less than that of the underlying mutual fund. That begs the question, what good is a strategy if you cannot follow it?

The Irrelevance of Buy-and-Hold today

It is a strategy developed at a time when it was widely believed that markets were efficient. If the market were perfectly efficient, this perhaps would be the ideal strategy. But efficient markets disregard concepts such as overvaluation and undervaluation as if they do not exist. Valuations matter.

Mountains of data show that equity offers much better returns when valuations are low/fair as compared to starting when valuations are higher. Even the most ardent supporter of Buy-and-Hold today acknowledges that valuations, though subjective, do matter a lot.

So, if equity risk varies at different valuation levels, then always staying 100 percent invested across both high and low valuations, is a terrible idea. When valuations are exorbitant, the probabilities of a drawdown get heightened.

Rather than taking no action, investors must adjust their equity allocation with changes in valuation thereby attempting to keep their risk profile constant over time. Most investors do not have the time to do this themselves. And nobody really advises investors when to sell.

The advisory ecosystem has been shy to embrace the notion that there could be another way to invest, a better way, instead choosing to conveniently hide behind the—‘do not try to time the market, focus on time spent in the market’ argument.

Market timing or "timing the market" is considered by many to be a foolish exercise, and it is indeed foolish if it is done the way many seem to think it is done. However, it is really a matter of having a good sell strategy or stop loss discipline coupled with a good buy strategy. You buy because there has been a buy signal, and you sell because there has been a sell signal.

The emergence of quant-based investing

A quant approach is a rule-based approach that entails a sound intellectual framework for making decisions and the ability to keep emotions from corroding that framework.

Asset allocation models powered by quant, seek to reduce equity exposure when valuations look unsavoury and re-enter when percentages for success are heavily in your favour. This is vastly different from market timing, in the sense that there is no predictive element involved.

By being selective and patiently waiting for those opportunities where risk-reward ratios are irresistible, and having the discipline to execute religiously, without emotion, the probable outcome would be significantly enhanced returns, with lower volatility.

It is not easy nor comfortable for the traditional advisor to shift from a Buy-and-Hold to a Quant-based approach, which is novel to the extent that it necessitates is a full pivot in the thought process. It involves letting go of emotion-based decision making and instead demanding that you utterly surrender yourself to think exclusively in terms of probabilities.

In conclusion, Buy-and-Hold is simply not good enough anymore. Investors want and deserve an alternative to being saddled with an approach that tells you to do nothing at all.