Businesses to make connected enterprise a reality this year

The phrase connected enterprise has been used in the past, but now businesses have the opportunity to realise this potential. It is a business ecosystem where every line of business is digitalised – from sales, customer service, finance, human resources to manufacturing, R&D, engineering, logistics, marketing. When these functions are carried out virtually, companies can utilise smart processes that employ data analytics and facilitate a secure and seamless connection between people, processes, and products.

It sounds great, and it really is. A connected enterprise has the power to dramatically enhance how it differentiates itself to compete in its industry.

What business wouldn’t say yes to moving at lightning-fast speeds within the digital world – delivering the most innovative services and solutions before competitors can, working seamlessly with industry-leading partners, and ultimately being successful and profitable? The answer is 'none'.

So why aren’t more enterprises embracing this new challenge? For some executives, the journey may seem complicated and daunting to understand. As we move into 2022, it is safe to say our business landscape has changed forever, and businesses need to capitalise on the versatility that connected enterprises can offer.

Here are five key priorities to consider:

Effective digital workflows need strong, secure connectivity foundations, or they WILL fail

Strong, secure and scalable network infrastructure is the foundation of every business. Your network reinforces the development of workflows, which is the lifeblood of business functions. So, to put it mildly, it is important to factor the network into the decision-making process at the outset and then build upon it. If businesses build their digital future on weak foundations, they will ultimately crumble.

To take advantage of new technologies like 5G, MEC, Artificial Intelligence, AR/VR, they need a flexible, secure, programmable, scalable, and reliable platform that delivers network services in a much more agile, resilient and cloud-centric way than traditional network infrastructures. This is called Network as a Service (NaaS). And this combined with digital enablement capabilities will be the key to its success. It ultimately brings dynamic applications to dynamic users in a dynamic manner – the ethos of the connected enterprise.

One size doesn’t fit all - differentiate IT solutions for specific lines of business

Usually, a company has many lines of business – all competing for resources, investment and specific IT solutions to enable them to deliver services quicker and more efficiently. It has always placed pressure on an organisation’s resources and investments to prioritise one line of business over another.

Within the connected enterprise, the CIO can solve this challenge more easily. Non-differentiated solutions, standard software solutions used across an organisation for daily processes, still sit at the foundation of the IT infrastructure accessible to all.

The major difference is the introduction of ‘differentiated’ IT solutions. The nature of the virtual world means that specific applications can be quickly rolled out and accessed based on individual requirements.

These applications sit at the edge, closer to where the customer transaction occurs. What does this mean in practice? It means faster, more agile deployment and responses; specific IT resources that make a difference to individual lines of business, helping to support more innovative development and stronger launches.

Power to the partner ecosystem - gain strength in numbers and expertise

Digitalising processes and workflows open up a world of new working possibilities and the growth of the partner ecosystem. Many companies have worked in silos, behind closed IT systems and restricted supplier contracts, unable to tap into the wealth of new ideas and technologies different partners offer.

Secure and seamless communication and collaboration are possible within the connected enterprise ecosystem. By selecting IT, partners who work well together in a digital-first way helps speed up innovation and reduce faults. Businesses have the opportunities to leverage the expertise of industry partners in co-creating best in class products and services. This is an innovative market differentiator, enabled by technology and the digital power of the connected enterprise structure.

Remember the human experience within the digital-first workplace

We have seen the workplace change and adapt during the recent pandemic, companies moving to hybrid working environments and embracing more collaborative technologies.

Working within the connected enterprise brings a new digital-first work environment. Employees will be interacting more with technology and digital workflows. Roles will change. Automation will not replace the need for individuals but redefine their roles—opening up new employment opportunities in high-knowledge areas we never knew existed.

Businesses need to remain dedicated to each employee within this digital-first workplace to ensure good human experiences, considering their training, mental well-being and experience as they interact with the technologies they use.

Understanding and measuring the performance of these environments as they relate to the human experience and outcomes will become a key requirement of the connected enterprise.

Securing this dynamic world remains essential

Within the connected enterprise, everything is dynamic. Information and people are everywhere. Data is constantly being updated, modified and developed. Restricting and controlling this rapid change isn’t practical without limiting the impact of the connected world.

The adaptable nature of the digital world enables companies to move quickly between connectivity networks, both public and private, from one application to another and between cloud, corporate and user environments, all within an instant. This fluidity opens up new attack points for cybercriminals to exploit if the correct preventive measures are not in place.

Every business will need to know and understand ‘cyber resilience = digital resilience = operational resilience which = business existence’. Security will be seen as a business-critical service within the connected enterprise, not an isolated capability.

These security services should be built into the foundations of the connectivity infrastructure, helping to enable the total flexibility of users and data in terms of location, time, and federated identity capabilities to protect the connected enterprise, its data, and its brand and its people.

The journey to being a connected enterprise is a progressive one, and transformation will not happen overnight. Many businesses may discover that once they start this journey, the speed of technological change may alter course and redefine what goals they need to achieve. However, the journey must be commenced.

Businesses must work with global partners who will support them throughout this journey and offer the flexibility, scalability, and adaptability required by each business.

Every business has the opportunity to be the best it can be with the right digital foundations and professional expertise behind it.

—Sampath Sowmyanarayan is the Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon Business. Views expressed are personal.