Business imperative of ESG: Bridging aspiration-reality gap

CEOs in India are feeling pressure to deliver on increasingly ambitious Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. Organisations recognise that stakeholders—such as investors, regulators, and customers—expect organisations to have a positive impact on a range of areas, the results of our KPMG 2021 India CEO Outlook showed.

From addressing social issues and diversity to helping protect the environment through sustainable business practices, organisations are under more scrutiny than ever before to work towards the betterment of society. To this effect, nearly 42 percent of CEOs in India are seeing demands from stakeholders for increased reporting and transparency on ESG issues.

There is enough evidence today that working towards becoming a purpose-led organisation – one that puts purpose at the centre of its decision-making, ahead of profit helps attract and retain customers, investors and engage employees.

To this effect, a majority of CEOs in India today are putting purpose at the heart of their plans. At the same time, they are also embracing the role they can play in balancing total shareholder return with making bold commitments on societal issues like climate change and inequality.

Today being a purpose-led CEO also means following through and delivering on commitments with a big focus on ESG programmes. This also brings to the fore a few questions: How can CEOs turn their purpose from a statement of intent to real actions? How can they tell the story of how they are building back better?

The social component of ESG

Over 75 percent of CEOs in India stated it was their response to the pandemic’s second wave that caused their focus to shift towards the social component of their ESG programmes. But there is a tension between the accountability CEOs feel they have for driving social progress and their ability to meet expectations in the critical area of diversity.

Over 65 percent of CEOs in India feel they will personally be held responsible for driving progress in addressing social issues. More than 55 percent of CEOs admit they will struggle to meet the rising public, investor and government expectations around inclusion, diversity and equity (IDE).

With a view to driving progress, IDE requires organisations to listen to employees to understand what aspects of IDE are important to them and set clear and measurable targets to gauge progress.

The environmental component of ESG

The majority of organisations had cut back big on carbon emissions during the pandemic (specifically due to reduced travel and increased remote working), and many leaders want to lock in these sustainability gains and have announced ambitious net-zero targets.

Organisations today are witnessing increased pressure to build back better, taking action to limit climate change and reduce carbon emissions. And the race to net-zero has never been more important.

Government stimulus will be imperative to turbocharge climate investments being made by the business community. Additionally, we believe strong collaboration between business and government will be key to addressing sustainability issues and decarbonisation in the future.

Aspiration meeting reality is the need of the hour

CEOs in India have an aspiration to take the lead on ESG, but they are struggling to articulate a compelling ESG story. Perhaps CEOs in the country perceive their current ESG initiatives are more about compliance and risk management. So, a lot of work needs to be done before they are convinced ESG programmes are driving new growth.

So how can CEOs in India work on ensuring their organisation follows suit and turns aspiration into action?

Build on promises made: They say actions speak louder than words. Today any organisation promising change will see questions raised if there is a considerable gap between what they promise and what they do. It is important to make those connections

Thinking long term and seeing the big picture: Today if a business is looking for sustainable growth, it is important to make holistic decisions that benefit stakeholders over the long term while maintaining the business’s viability in the short term. This requires innovation, determination, and collaboration.

Set targets and measure progress: It is imperative data is collected and shared, so organisations can set meaningful targets and measure progress. A standard set of measurements hold businesses accountable and helps to create a fair and level playing field to assess what actions or interventions are really making a difference.

Positive signs have emerged over the last year with ESG clearly cementing itself as one of the key priorities of the boardroom agenda. ESG is a business imperative. Is your organisation ready to close the gap between aspiration and reality?

—Manpreet Singh is Partner, ESG at KPMG in India. Views expressed are personal.