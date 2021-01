Advancement in health and life science including medical technology has been consistent and has saved millions of lives and improved many others. But, in 2020 the entire world experienced an unprecedented event which no country was prepared for. Our experience of the past year has made us realise and has brought the emphasis on public spending and creating the real need for infrastructure and hence the foremost expectation is that the budget should focus on increasing public spending on healthcare. The total expenditure by the Centre and states for FY20 was 1.29 percent of GDP which is minuscule for a country aspiring to be known as a developed country. Knowing the immense contribution which the healthcare sector has provided all through 2020, the sector itself now deserves good care and treatment from the Finance Minister and her team.

Establishment of centrally funded hospital cum medical college in each of the 739 districts of India. This has the potential to radically change the healthcare landscape of India and ensure quality cost-effective healthcare to the citizens.

The government based on the theme “Atmanirbhar Bharat” has introduced various schemes (PLI, Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks), medical devices and programs for the healthcare sector. The approach of the government in respect of the PLI scheme and related guidelines has been a welcome step, the effective implementation of this scheme will address the need of the country to attain self-reliance and reduce import dependence in critical APIs /KSMs. Also, to compete globally India will have to plan certain specific initiatives for been commercially sustainable. Indian Government can come up with certain solutions around neutralising the price difference. With this, there is a need for having a holistic approach by designing policies that focus on the entire ecosystem like Research & Development, Contract Manufacturing, supporting Supply Chain Infrastructure and Tax Incentives.

Our recent experience has taught us that there has to be a steady investment and collaboration in research and development (R&D). Requisite incentives should be brought in for various players to make this investment and to develop this collaboration and make it meaningful for the stakeholders. Incentives such as Gift City should be introduced to incentivise investments into contract R&D to develop and leverage the human capital resource of India.

A strong eco-system for Contract Manufacturing and production at these parks will play a vital role in reducing the overall cost of production and increasing competitiveness. Specific initiatives focusing on bulk sourcing of certain materials and reduced import duties on machinery will provide a long term and sustainable solution and a clear roadmap to ensure that key inputs should be ‘made in India’

From the GST perspective, the Government can very easily make healthcare more affordable by taking an immediate step of making ‘zero-rating’ of GST for healthcare services.

Considering the sheer size and diversity of the Indian economy, we were struggling to meet the healthcare requirements due to a lack of access and reach to even basic healthcare infrastructure and facilities. While the policies do focus on building and enhancing the infrastructure, there is a need to stimulate demand by technology-driven innovations and awareness. These measures will also help India transition from being a volume player to a substantial value player in the global market.

The key solution to addressing the accessibility and affordability challenges in healthcare is making homegrown technology-driven innovations that facilitate the production and delivery of medical devices within the country. Healthcare providers have embraced technology with virtual consultations, robot-assisted procedures and many more innovations that aid smooth delivery and accordingly enhance the demand of healthcare. Hence, this needs to be addressed in the budget this year with a specific allocation for healthcare delivery, healthcare personnel, infrastructural developments, and a special focus on innovations in healthcare.

Resilience, sustenance and innovation are the key imperatives that should be considered in setting new policies which should strike the right balance building infrastructure and creating demand. Our experience of last one year brings immense clarity that Healthcare and Life Science sector should be a focused area for policy matters, thereby setting expectations from the government and including the fact that this sector, in turn, will support growth in many other sectors with a balancing role for public and private players.