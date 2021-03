As what might be a direct economic consequence of the pandemic, 19.65 percent of Indian companies who were profitable in Q4 2019-20 reported losses in Q1 2020-21. The dip in business profitability led to job loss with the country’s unemployment rate shooting up from 8.8 percent in February 2020 to 23.5 percent in April 2020.

According to data from CMIE, there has been a drop in wage income across occupations, indicating that many employees who did not lose their job had to take a pay cut. Further, the companies’ losses pushed down their mandatory CSR spend for the year as well.

A crisis such as the current one has thus clearly negatively impacted both internal and external stakeholders of companies. Ironically, this is at a time when the government will need corporates to contribute to fighting the pandemic and supporting communities now and catalysing a post-Covid recovery later.

If the current crisis of COVID-19 is anything to go by, companies need to have social good embedded within their business models instead of being random acts of kindness and green-ness that stop when profitability dips. Unless operations, processes and products contribute positively to stakeholders (beyond shareholders) sustainability can not be sustainable.

A traditional approach to social good especially amongst family-owned companies in India has been that of promoter-driven philanthropy. For example, the Jindal and Piramal families have excelled in philanthropic CSR for uplifting communities that is led by the vision and effort of the owner of the company.

A second traditional perspective is to make a business case of doing good, which emphasises that the latter is important primarily because satisfying stakeholders reduces risks and improves business. Several companies where the sustainability department—often clubbed or even synonymous with the company’s CSR department—reports to the company’s Chief Financial Officer, mostly have such an approach.

A third undesired approach is to pursue sustainability within an organisation for publicity.

And finally, a fourth ineffective traditional approach is to limit business sustainability largely to CSR and environment-related corporate functions.

On the other hand, purpose-driven companies such as Marico, Wipro, the Tata Group, that embed sustainability across a company’s operations, processes and products do so because these organisations feel the need to be responsible entities.

These organisations view business as an important means to enhance the lives of people, and not vice versa. Just as at an individual level, a responsible person will not litter public spaces and be kind to those around, responsible companies also do the same. In such companies, sustainability pervades through all departments such that employees are well taken care of, as are customers, communities, and the environment. How does this happen?

First, the meaning of sustainability for the company, the sustainability agenda, and the implementation road map are carved out from an intensive exercise of consultation amongst the company’s employees. This company’s employees from the factory floor to the C-Suite should speak up about their vision about the company’s future and the action items needed to ensure it is a responsible one. Only then will everyone in the company feel a sense of ownership of the company’s sustainability agenda and will eventually facilitate its implementation.

Second, either the CEO (via his office) or a Chief Sustainability Officer who is at par in the organisational hierarchy with the CEO and CFO needs to ensure the business is responsible. Only when business sustainability is thus empowered and placed in a central spot in the organigram, can every key business decision be in check for responsible behaviour. Products and operations that are detrimental to people and the planet can be then gradually phased out. Such a person can eventually ascertain that sustainability is a source of revenue and not a cost centre, by introducing products that enhance the lives of customers, putting in place waste to wealth practices, prioritising employee well-being, and ensuring operations are energy efficient and safe for employees and communities. These are hard business decisions that can only be taken by an executive in the first tier of the company’s hierarchy.

Third, ensuring responsible business needs collaboration across internal and external stakeholders. The person or department leading it can do little alone. Therefore, a collaborative approach is imperative across the company’s departments and entire supply chain, boosted by strategic partnerships with universities, think tanks, and like-minded research-driven organisations towards ensuring that the purpose of the company is to enhance the lives of people.

The social impact of purpose-driven companies survives the crisis. The end beneficiary is thus protected. He does not suffer because of whimsical CSR initiatives of a company or by dropping business profitability.