A week of euphoria over the budget ended with a sobering reality touch when the first auction after the budget bombed on Friday. Versus an asking amount of Rs 31,000 crore, the RBI got only Rs 190 crore of bids that it found acceptable. Such a result should worry not just Mint Street which is the merchant banker, but also North Bloc which is the ultimate issuer. Yes great budget; great to have a plan to spend more, but how does one find the money if your creditors worry that you are asking too much debt and hence want a higher interest.

The RBI is understandably miffed. It has given the market every conceivable help: HTM benefit is available for Rs 4 lakh crore of purchases, the MSF facility should take care of Rs 1.5 lakh crore of issuance, and even this year RBI has bought close to Rs 3 lakh crore of bonds and so the markets should expect that next year as well it will at least buy as much. It would perhaps have even done an open market operation (OMO) to buy bonds, but probably refrained only because of policy week and it wouldn’t want to show its hand before the policy.

But for traders, the thought process is different. They are sitting on huge losses this year since January 11 when the variable rate repo auction was announced. Yields surged as the market saw it as the beginning of normalisation of the ultra loose monetary policy. Traders are now sitting on losses of up to 50 basis points on five-year bonds and at least 25-30 basis points on all bonds from 5-30 years. In addition, post the Friday auction they are saddled with Rs 7000 crore of 40-year bonds, which devolved. Also, they are short on the 10-year bond, where the RBI may well do a short-squeeze.

Most traders believe 6 percent was the line in the sand for the 10-year bond, before the budget. Now that the budget has imposed a much larger than expected load on the market, RBI will have to accept a higher yield. The weak demand in the Friday auction was probably because both RBI and traders are trying to bargain what that next line in the sand may be. Is 6.15 percent justified? 6.25 percent? or even 6.4 percent? Traders will try and gauge what level RBI is defending aggressively going by its on-screen action, its behaviour at auctions and its willingness to do OMOs.

Treasuries and traders are different in their mindset. Only a small part of the treasury book of a bank is traded, and even while traders are making losses on their small book, treasuries may be happy that yields are rising and they can loan at higher rates. But then treasuries also worry about mark-to-market losses. Boards question managements when there are big bond book losses. Sometimes even RBI inspection teams do.( Remember, that’s exactly what Viral Acharya wanted bank managements to do; be guided by their bond book and not oblige sarkari diktats) RBI may have to accept that bond investors are tired after this year’s massive government borrowing, which they swallowed because there was no other borrowing. In a recovering economy, they will be less willing to lend to the government when loans are picking up. RBI probably must approach the year with a larger plan.

Firstly, insurance and EPFO are the biggest buyers of over 10-year bonds and their flows are lumpy while auctions happen every week. So RBI needs to time its intervention bond-by-bond. It probably does that. The governor candidly and wholeheartedly assures the market in every speech that RBI is there to support the market. RBI needs to walk that talk sooner rather than later with some OMOs (open market operations) The market has been hit by this large borrowing number all too suddenly and totally unexpectedly. RBI may need to front-load some of its OMO purchases, till the market gets used to the borrowing number. On a slightly medium-term, RBI may want to reassure the market of its larger plan. It can hint that it will not baulk at buying bonds just because it also has to buy dollars and that options like MSS are also on the table. Thirdly, it must perhaps meet with the buyers. There are all of 50 bond buyers—counting banks, insurance companies and pension funds. It will help to meet them periodically, as RBI used to, before the Patel era.

Fourthly, there is a need to increase the number of buyers from the current 50 and hence, RBI must ensure its plan to rope in retailers succeeds. One way is to perhaps allow retail buyers to get leverage to buy. Debt is a big investors’ game and HNIs may be willing to invest and trade in bonds but only if the return is more than the current 4.5 percent (i.e. 6 percent minus tax). Finally, the government needs to take some blame for imposing quite unnecessarily an extra Rs 80,000 crore this year. Surely, they could have managed by cutting some expenses or drawing down their cash levels this year. If the market got some time before the April borrowing starts, it could have been prepared.