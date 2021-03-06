Budgetary constraints in implementing the National Education Policy Updated : March 06, 2021 11:01 AM IST The Policy had a great opportunity to leverage the private sector to raise funds even for school education. However, for some reason, the Policy expects everything to be done by the government, treating the private domain as “pariahs”. Published : March 06, 2021 11:00 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply