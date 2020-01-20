Budget, RBI policy to drive the theme for rupee; dollar to stay strong
Updated : January 20, 2020 05:45 PM IST
Asian currencies remain relatively stable with dollar making some noises and wrapping up gains against most of the major currencies.
The sterling is not so glittering of late as Brexit fears resurface and chances of BoE rate cut is on the rise.
