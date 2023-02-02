Budget 2023: Accelerating India’s role in global economy despite current headwinds

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
The Budget 2023 recommendations would certainly help spur inclusive growth, generate employment and accelerate India’s role in global economy, feels Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics.
Presenting the 2023-24 Budget for India, the Finance Minister has laid down the foundation to spur inclusive growth, generate employment and accelerate India’s role in global economy despite current headwinds.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Hope sees the invisible and feels the intangible
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: FM struck the right chord unleashing country's real potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Centre seeks to target social constituencies in poll-bound states
Feb 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
I welcome the announcement of the new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals through COEs.
Also Read:
The Budget’s focus on pharma R&D and innovation is a step in the right direction because research-oriented incentives and policies can enable the Indian pharma industry to become the R&D, bio-innovation and bio-manufacturing hub of the world.
The opening of select ICMR labs for research with public and private medical faculties will enhance industry-academia linkages.
This year’s Budget also tries to push the nation’s digital transformation agenda through capacity building in Artificial intelligence, data and 5G-driven applications.
Several other measures aimed at economically empowering women, committing to climate action through a thrust on green economy and energy transition, and improving ‘ease of doing business’ will all contribute towards building a $5 trillion Indian economy by 2025-26.
—The author, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, is Chairperson, Biocon Ltd, and Biocon Biologics Ltd. The views expressed are personal.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!