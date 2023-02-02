Budget 2023: Accelerating India’s role in global economy despite current headwinds

The Budget 2023 recommendations would certainly help spur inclusive growth, generate employment and accelerate India’s role in global economy, feels Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics.

Presenting the 2023-24 Budget for India, the Finance Minister has laid down the foundation to spur inclusive growth, generate employment and accelerate India’s role in global economy despite current headwinds.

I welcome the announcement of the new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals through COEs.

Also Read:

The Budget’s focus on pharma R&D and innovation is a step in the right direction because research-oriented incentives and policies can enable the Indian pharma industry to become the R&D, bio-innovation and bio-manufacturing hub of the world.

The opening of select ICMR labs for research with public and private medical faculties will enhance industry-academia linkages.

This year’s Budget also tries to push the nation’s digital transformation agenda through capacity building in Artificial intelligence, data and 5G-driven applications.

Several other measures aimed at economically empowering women, committing to climate action through a thrust on green economy and energy transition, and improving ‘ease of doing business’ will all contribute towards building a $5 trillion Indian economy by 2025-26.

—The author, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, is Chairperson, Biocon Ltd, and Biocon Biologics Ltd. The views expressed are personal.