View: Global capability centres need government support in 4 areas

India continues to be the destination of choice for setting up a global capability centre (GCC) because of the availability of quality talent in the country. Half of the GCCs worldwide are currently based in India, employing more than 1.3 million people, generating more than $35 billion in revenue and contributing more than $100 billion to the GDP. GCCs also contribute in terms of their spending on skill development.

Around 25 percent of Fortune 500 companies and around 15 percent of Forbes Global 2000 companies currently have GCCs in India. More companies are looking to set up GCCS in the country, and looking to expand existing setups that can help the sector scale up to $70-80 billion revenue. However, to realise the potential, GCCs would need support in areas of infrastructure and skill development, consistent taxation policies and an innovation ecosystem.

Infrastructure development

Most GCCs in India are present in Bengaluru, Mumbai, the NCR, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, but these cities are getting saturated as infrastructure is not able to keep pace. There is a need for infrastructure development in these cities, and the development of some Tier 2 cities. The government should look at increasing physical and digital infrastructure investment, and incentivising organisations and state governments to proactively build GCC parks/hubs and infrastructure. This will attract more GCCs and reduce the setup time, which currently stands at 3-9 months for tasks such as space identification, approvals and physical setup.

Skill development

GCCs are now driving innovation, digital and technology transformation initiatives as they move up the value chain. For instance, in the recent years, more than 30 new centers for R&D have been setup in India, and more than 60 centers for digital work. To support growth in these new areas, GCCs require skills in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, analytics and Cloud. In the future, demand for these skills will only increase and India’s ability to attract GCCs will depend on the availability of these advanced skills.

The government should look to increase expenditure and incentivise the setting up of institutions that can provide trained skills in these areas. It should also consider large scale industry internship programs, and incentivise GCCs as well as companies to invest in skill development, similar to the incentive on capital expenditure in manufacturing.

Innovation ecosystem

The next wave of growth for GCCs will be in newer areas. GCCs will need to have those capabilities, and work with a startup ecosystem, other partners and academia. India saw more than $1.5 billion equity investments in startups in 2019 and more than $500 million in 2020 by global organisations with GCCs in India.

The government should create more startup-friendly policies and give tax reliefs to encourage more startups in India. It can also help GCCs by setting up more incubation hubs for people to work on innovation in identified areas, and provide incentives to organisations that innovate and generate IP in India.

Consistent taxation policies

Much of growth will come from existing GCCs driving more value added work from India that will help with additional economic development. Currently, there is a different markup on higher value, adding work in GCCs which discourages companies from driving it from India. The government should look at a competitive and constant transfer pricing markup that will also reduce litigations related to different types of work.

--Gaurav Gupta is Partner with Deloitte India. The views expressed in this article are his own.