Every year from large corporates to small businesses to the common man wait with bated breath to see the changes that the Union Budget brings with it. This year was no different, except that the hype and expectations were higher than ever before as it was the first Budget post the COVID-19 pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rightly focused on supporting growth. The push to infrastructure, healthcare and capital expenditure is vital given the multiplier effect of the infrastructure, healthcare spending on economic growth.

On insurance front, the positive announcement is liberation of foreign direct investment (FDI) upto 74 percent in insurance companies with foreign ownership and control with safeguards. Under the new structure, majority of directors on board and key management persons are required to be resident Indians with at least 50 percent directors being independent directors and specified percentage of profits being retained as a general reserve. While the Finance Minister has already announced the said requirements in her speech, the term ‘adequate safeguard’ used in her speech has caused some uncertainty. One would hope that the requirements mentioned by the Finance Minister are exhaustive and no other conditions would be brought in subsequently. It is worthwhile to note that similar conditions such as majority of directors on board and key management persons to be resident Indian citizens, prior approval of insurance regulator for repatriating dividend is currently prevailing for Insurance intermediaries, where 100 percent FDI is allowed.

Increase in FDI limits from 49 percent to 74 percent should help insurance companies to raise additional funds to ensure their solvency is maintained in line with their growing business needs. Increased FDI limit will also augment foreign inflows and help attract more foreign insurance companies to set-up their shops in India. Eventually it will help in improving insurance penetration in India which is currently quite low.

One big negative announcement in Budget 2021 for life insurance companies is roll back of tax exemption on maturity proceeds available to ULIPs under section 10(10D) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) if the annual premium payable for any year during the term of the policy exceeds Rs 250,000 in relation to ULIPs bought on or after 1 February 2021. Hence, ULIPs bought before 1 February 2021 wherein the annual premium exceeds Rs 2,50,000, would not come under the purview of proposed tax.

Further, to discourage policyholders from buying multiple ULIPs with premium below Rs 250,000 and seeking the said exemption, the Budget proposes to aggregate such multiple policies, purchased on or after 1 February 2021, to restrict exemption only to those policies whose aggregate premium is upto Rs 250,000. However, the language of the proviso is not very clear and could be prone to different interpretations. Hence, a clarification in this regard will be helpful.

Pursuant to proposed amendments, ULIPs shall be considered as a ‘capital asset’ and gains/loss arising from the receipt shall be chargeable to income-tax under the head ‘capital gains’ in the year of receipt. The gains shall be taxable at the rate prescribed under section 112A of the Act (i.e. long-term capital gains) and under section 111A of the Act (short-term capital gains) as the case may be depending upon period of holding. Here, it is worthwhile to note that the necessary amendment in section 111A of the Act has not been proposed in the Finance Bill which seems to be a miss since the memorandum to the Finance Bill as well as Budget speech make a clear reference to section 111A of the Act. Necessary amendment needs to be incorporated before the Finance Bill is passed in the Parliament. Moreover, the Security Transaction Tax shall also be applicable on maturity or partial withdrawal with respect to such ULIPs.

Doing away with tax exemption on ULIP products wherein the tax exemption was available subject to certain condition would have negative impact on the business of the life insurance companies given that the ULIP products may not be that popular going forward.

The Finance Minister in her Budget speech announced that two public sector banks and one general insurance company will be privatised and initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will be implemented in the financial year 2021-22 as part of the consolidation in the banking and insurance sector. The IPO of LIC is likely to be a mega IPO as the Government is expected to mop up a sizeable amount from the LIC IPO, making the life insurer one of the largest firms in market capitalisation. Disinvestment target of INR 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions looks realistic this time.

In term of misses, insurance industry were hopeful that few measures such as (i) providing separate tax deduction for payment of life insurance premium and mediclaim premium, (ii) reduction in tax rate for life insurance companies, (iii) extended carry forward period of 12 years for business losses for life insurance companies would be given light in this year’s Budget. Unfortunately, there were no announcements on these matters. Similarly, Indian branch of foreign reinsurers were hoping that a special code of taxation, that is fair and unambiguous would be introduced for them. On this matter as well, no announcements were made in Union Budget 2021.

Overall, the Budget proposals of the Government is mixed for insurance sector. Given the importance of insurance sector to the overall economy, it would be better if few of the issues mentioned above were resolved in this Budget.