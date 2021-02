February 1st saw the presentation of the annual budget. Infrastructure was a key theme and the word itself was mentioned 41 times in the finance minister’s speech. Equally important were the announcements intended to ease the challenges of infrastructure financing. For airports, this is likely to be a welcome avenue.

Aviation projects—mainly airports—have faced a huge challenge in raising financing and over the last few years. It is not the cash-flows that are of concern—rather they are guaranteed against fees paid for by travellers instead it has been the commercial operations date (COD) that has been a cause of much concern. The commercial operations dates have varied from as little as three months to several years often leaving financiers with no recourse but to restructure. And if this wasn’t challenging enough, with the COVID pandemic coupled with the non-performing asset situation, banks willing to lend to aviation infrastructure projects are few and far between.

Budget 2021 has a proposal to set up a development finance institution (DFI) capitalised with 20,000 crores and with the ability to lend up to Rs 5 lakh crore. This will certainly help airport development. Similarly facilitating the funding of infrastructure by the issuance of Zero Coupon Bonds is also likely to lead to additional avenues for aviation financing. And with an estimate of Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh crore required for airport development alone over the next decade, these measures cannot be implemented soon enough.

As of this writing, twelve airports are lined up for potential privatisation while two major greenfield airport projects at Jewar and Navi Mumbai are underway. Additional airport projects such as those in Pune, Chennai and Dholera may finally get the push they need.

Contextually, budget 2021 was prepared in an environment where the country is emerging from a once in a century pandemic coupled with a paradigm shift in how India thinks about infrastructure development. Instead of disinvestment, the world privatisation was used and in the context of airports operations and management, contracts were mentioned instead of the develop-build-operate-transfer models. This has significant implications and is presumably driven by the fact that the next round of airports that are up for privatisation do not have the traffic profiles or real-estate monetisation potential that can sustainably deliver returns to investors. Thus by limiting it to management contracts, the exchequer stands to gain while the operator also gets more time until traffic volumes and quality at these airports mature.

Delving into the immediate allocations, the total allocation budget 2021 had for aviation was Rs 3,224 crores. Of this, airports saw Rs 600 crores mainly for the revival of 50 airports that fall under the regional connectivity scheme. The airports regulator got Rs 10 crores for routine work while the Airports Authority of India (AAI) saw a provision of Rs 5,139 crores marked under Internal and Extra budgetary resources. This effectively means that the authority will have to put up collateral to raise funds. In this sense, it helps leverage the assets while also forcing optimisation of the amounts being raised.

The budget was silent on the long-standing demands of the industry to rationalise taxation on aviation turbine fuel and that of giving aviation infrastructure status—both of which would help airports. Yet this did not surprise the industry—as these are long standing demands and stakeholders have over the years have adjusted expectations.

Overall, as far as airports are concerned the budget has attempted to signal a shift towards easing financing woes. Whether this translates to on-ground reality is yet to be seen.