Business Budget 2020: Impetus to domestic industry, cess on medical device import right steps Updated : February 03, 2020 03:06 PM IST While the budget matched what the industry was expecting, there needs to be an alignment of incentives and production subsidy to create the necessary ecosystem to promote manufacturing. From GST perspective, certain amendments have been incorporated in the central Goods and Services Tax, 2017 and the Union Territory Goods and Services Act, 2017 for improving compliance.