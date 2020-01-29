Budget 2020: Will the troubled telecom sector get some respite?

Union Budget 2020 comes at a grim time when the telecom sector is reeling under the burden of colossal adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and the industry exposed to the possibility of a private player duopoly. Undoubtedly, the sector has high expectations for tax reliefs, which are long overdue

In the backdrop of the slowing economy, an industry-friendly Budget is the need of the hour. The finance minister, thus, has a daunting task ahead, and the hopes of the telecom industry and the nation at large are pinned on the proposed recommendations and reforms that may be announced as a part of the Budget proposals. The telecom industry can only hope that the winds of change blow in the anticipated direction to provide necessary relief and respite.

On the direct tax front, the industry is hoping for a framework being announced for fast-tracking tax litigation and release of tax refunds. Huge amounts are blocked in tax refunds which if made available to the sector, would assist in easing the cash flow woes of the sector. The government could explore a new dispute resolution scheme to free up amounts locked-up in long-pending litigation.

Additionally, it is time to end the litigation on a few of the industry-specific issues. It has been a long-pending ask of the industry that the ‘royalty’ definition under the IT Act should be amended to exclude from its ambit payments for standard telecom services. The definition of the term ‘royalty’ was retrospectively amended to include charges for transmission by satellite, cable, optic fibre, etc. Because of such amendment, domestic as well as cross-border payments (even those covered by tax treaties) for a wide array of standard telecommunication services came under review of the tax authorities and huge tax demands are being raised on an ongoing basis. Although there have been favourable rulings in this aspect from the Indian judiciary, the tax litigation continues and multiple demands are being raised, both in the hands of the payer of the telecom charges and the recipients. The industry also expects that a specific amendment should be brought in to clarify supremacy of the term “royalty” as contained in the tax treaties.

The final decision on determination of whether the trade margins extended by telecom companies to telecom distributors under a ‘Principal to Principal arrangement’ is ‘commission’, thus entailing withholding tax obligations, is still awaited. Given the quantum involved and the litigation on this issue, it is high time that this issue is addressed by bringing necessary clarifications on the characterisation of these payments. At least going forward, considering the low margins earned by the distributors, withholding a tax rate of 1 percent may be prescribed for margins for telecom distributorship services.

Despite burgeoning losses, nil/ lower withholding certificates are denied mechanically on account of existing tax liabilities, which remain outstanding due to various reasons (high-pitched tax assessment, delay in disposal of appeals at appellate forums, etc.) not attributable to the taxpayer. To reduce the cash flow woes of the sector, the government is expected to bring in suitable amendments providing that existing tax liabilities, which have either been stayed or which are adequately secured, shall not affect the parameters to be considered while issuing nil/ lower withholding tax certificate. Additionally, there needs to be an additional rigor to ensure that the said certificates are issued in a time-bound manner, otherwise, the entire purpose of seeking the withholding certificate is defeated.

In the last few years, the industry has witnessed transformational changes including merger amongst major players to survive in a highly competitive environment. One of the conditions for the merged company to carry forward unabsorbed business loss/ depreciation of the merging company is to hold 75 percent of the book value of fixed assets of the merging company over 5 years post merger. This condition puts an undue restriction on the high technology-driven telecom business, which is required to regularly upgrade its network infrastructure through investment into newer technology. Restricting the merged company’s ability to dispose of old equipment, thus, results in the carrying of outdated and inefficient equipment, which deters the entire upgradation course. Reduction of the threshold of keeping 75 percent book value of fixed assets to 25 percent to be held for maximum 2-3 years post merger would do away with the requirement to carry obsolete equipment and would also facilitate environment supporting digital India initiative of the government.

On the indirect tax side, considering the burden of tax and regulatory levies on telecom operators and fragile financial state of the operators, the industry expects that there should be no GST levy on the regulatory payments such as license fee, spectrum usage charges etc. The said exemption would be a very big working capital management relief to the industry in these cash-strapped times, as the GST payments made on regulatory fees increase the already piled up Input Tax Credit (ITC) pool.

A refund of accumulated ITC would be another relief to the cash-starved industry. The telecom operators have a large pool of accumulated ITC (about Rs 40,000 crore as on December 31, 2019) which cannot be utilised in the near future. The refund of the said ITC would provide much-needed relief to the financially stressed industry.

Over the last few years, Basic Custom Duty (BCD) has been imposed on the telecom equipment which now stands at 20 percent on the majority of items. The telecom industry is highly capital-intensive and since most of the telecom equipment is imported, the aforesaid levy has substantially increased the capex cost for the industry players. In addition, the government is also considering levying ‘Border Adjustment Tax’ on imported goods to offset the impact of non-creditable duties/ taxes paid by domestic suppliers. While the objective is to provide a level-playing field to the domestic suppliers, this move will further add to the woes of the telecom players, which are already burdened with the heavy BCD cost and accumulated ITC. The advent of the new technology requires constant upgradation of networks. However, the telecom equipment manufacturing ecosystem has not developed in line with the requirement making the industry heavily dependent on imports. There is, therefore, a need to rationalise this duty.

The above measures would certainly give the much-needed impetus to this critical sector of the economy.