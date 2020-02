Picture a B-day (birthday party day) scene… there are balloons, decorations, cakes, etc… but the birthday kid’s eyes are fixated on just one thing – gifts J

Pretty much similar is the B-day (budget day) scene – where among other things which are presented, bond markets’ eyes are fixed on the extent of fiscal deficit and the means to fund this deficit! What is also key is to see how much of this fiscal deficit is market financed – which has a direct bearing on the direction of bond yields.

In the context of the Union Budget 2020-21, there are some key points that are likely to have a positive impact on the bond markets.

 The fiscal deficit has been pegged at 3.8 percent in FY 19-20; 3.5 percent for FY 20-21; FY22 at 3.3 percent and FY 23 at 3.1 percent. Net market borrowing for FY19-20 has been pegged at Rs 4.99 trillion; Gross borrowing of Rs 7.1 trillion, effectively no extra borrowing this year. Net borrowing for FY 20-21 is at Rs 5.36 trillion; Gross borrowing of Rs 7.8 trillion - Most of this was already discounted by the market. Hence this is not likely to unsettle the markets significantly. In fact, we could see yields soften in the near term.

 Foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) limits in corporate bonds increased from 9 percent of outstanding to 15 percent outstanding – this would mean incremental, about Rs 2.11 trillion of Corporate Bond FPI limits. While the roadmap for this increase would come from the RBI, it is positive for corporate bonds from a medium-term basis.

 Opening up of specific government bond limits freely for Non-Resident Investors– This to our mind is a step in the right direction seemingly aimed at carving out a roadmap for India’s inclusion in the EM bond index.

 Disinvestment target almost doubled over past year to Rs 2.1 trillion – the number seems credible as the intent to list The Life Insurance Company (LIC) has also been announced among other likely candidates.

 SWFs (sovereign wealth funds) exempt from paying any tax on dividend/interest for their investment in Infrastructure companies – We could see more investments by SWFs in such sectors which bodes well for corporate bonds qualifying for this.

With budget-led uncertainty out of the way, markets would now turn its attention to the impending Monetary Policy Committee decision later this month. Till then we could expect the market to trade in a range-bound manner with a tilt towards softening yields. The impact of coronavirus on the global economy, fall in crude oil prices and banking sector liquidity are other catalysts that are likely to keep yields well anchored.

All said, bond markets are likely to love the budget proposals and would likely give it thumbs up. Happy Valentine's day.