Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Technology

Budget 2020: This is what the technology sector expects from FM

Updated : January 29, 2020 06:20 AM IST

The tech sector seeks extension of the current sunset date for commencing operations from a Special Economic Zone.
The sector expects further liberalisation of the weighted R&D tax benefits so that the entire sector is covered.
Budget 2020: This is what the technology sector expects from FM
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

GST collections for December likely to improve, could be at Rs 1.13 lakh crore

GST collections for December likely to improve, could be at Rs 1.13 lakh crore

Ather Energy launches 450X scooter at Rs 99,000; monthly subscription options of Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 available

Ather Energy launches 450X scooter at Rs 99,000; monthly subscription options of Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 available

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement