Budget 2020: This is what the technology sector expects from FM

While India has traditionally been the world’s backbone for outsourcing of IT/ ITeS services, India’s technology sector is fast moving up the value chain of services in the digital, artificial intelligence, internet of things, smartphones and e-commerce space. India is also very highly ranked in terms of the global start-up ecosystem, with more than 5300 start-ups. The Indian IT sector has grown at a CAGR of 10.45 percent (in USD terms) in the last 10 years and the market size stands at approximately $180 billion. The technology sector employs nearly 4 million people and provides good employment opportunities in India. Having said that, India now faces competition from the likes of China and the Philippines in the APAC region in the technology sector. Recognising these factors, the sector expects incentives from the government in Budget 2020.

One of the biggest expectations of the technology sector is extension of the current sunset date for commencing operations from a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Corporate tax benefits for SEZ units are available to only those units which commence business by March 31, 2020. The IT/ITeS sector would be keen to get an extension of this deadline. While there is a WTO ruling against India on such export incentives, India has appealed against the negative ruling.

Industry looks for hand-holding

Alternatively, the sector expects the government to extend the 15 percent corporate tax rate to the services sector including for existing businesses. This will make Indian business more competitive with other geographies.

Another expectation of the sector is removal of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) and the additional dividend tax on specified persons earning more than Rs 10 lakh of dividend in a year and resorting back to the traditional way of taxation of dividends. DDT was introduced with the intent of reducing administrative problem for companies as well as for the tax department. With advent of technology and most of the data being available in digital form (with the ROC and the tax department), there should not be major administrative problems. Further, this will also help in resolving issues such as leakage of DDT in certain group structures and non-availability of credit of DDT for certain overseas countries.

The next expectation of the sector is to further liberalise the additional deduction available for salary paid to new workforce. Considering the nature of work in this sector, the monthly salary cap of Rs 25,000 is inadequate for this sector. This move will help generate more employment in this sector.

Buyback tax was introduced in Budget 2013 as an anti-abuse measure. The industry expects the government to provide some relief on its applicability to listed companies. Further, the sector also expects a clarification on the cost base which is used to compute the buy-back tax liability since that leads to dual taxability where shares have been transferred anytime between the allotment and the buyback exercise.

The next expectation of the sector is on the research and development front. The sector expects further liberalisation of the weighted R&D tax benefits so that the entire technology sector is covered considering increased focus on AI, deep technology, etc.

The government had also introduced Significant Economic Presence provisions in Budget 2018 and had also introduced draft regulations on this issue for public comments. The sector does expect some more clarity on its applicability to B2B transactions, application or arm’s length principle etc.

GST simplification

In the start-up space, the government had previously brought in provisions to provide a three-year deduction within the first seven years of operation of a start-up. Considering the mode of operation of start-ups, the sector expects the government to increase the seven-year period to a 10- or a 15-year period. Further, the startup sector also expects increase in the period for which losses can be carried forward and set-off.

On GST, the sector is keen to hear on simplification measures such as centralised assessments, issuance of clarifications on key debates under the law such as intermediary, etc.