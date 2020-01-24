Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Economy

Budget 2020: Some out-of-the-box ideas to revive manufacturing, automobile sector

Updated : January 24, 2020 06:16 AM IST

The manufacturing sector is experiencing tepid growth in the current year and that is not likely to move dramatically northwards in the next three months. 
Measures that would kindle the animal spirit without disturbing the fiscal balance are the need of the hour.
Budget 2020: Some out-of-the-box ideas to revive manufacturing, automobile sector
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Income-Tax Dept raids on Lalit Hotels led to Rs 1,000-crore black foreign assets, says CBDT

Income-Tax Dept raids on Lalit Hotels led to Rs 1,000-crore black foreign assets, says CBDT

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV