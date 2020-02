Amidst global economic slowdown and falling GDP growth with key expectations to revive growth and boost consumer spending, the finance minister presented the much-awaited Budget for 2020 woven around three prominent themes -- Aspirational India, Economic Development and Caring Society. The reforms proposed by the Budget are focussed more towards boosting local production (Make in India) and increasing consumption.

On the policy front, as a step towards boosting domestic manufacturing for electronics and create job opportunities, a scheme is proposed which would be focussed on encouraging domestic manufacture of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semiconductor packaging. Further, a scheme (National Technical Textiles Mission) is proposed with an estimated outlay of Rs 1,480 crore visualising India as a global leader in technical textiles.

Also, to incentivise exports, a scheme is proposed for reversion of duties and taxes levied at Central, state and local levels such as electricity duties and VAT on fuel used for transportation (currently not exempted/ refunded). Such duties and taxes would be digitally refunded to the exporters. Further, there are set action plans in place to boost rural development and ensuring doubling farmer’s income by 2022.

For increasing consumption, there are a lot of tax proposals that would result in higher disposable income in the hands of the consumers. Such proposals include an effective reduction in the individual tax rates by revising the tax slabs (option to shift to the revised tax slab subject to not claiming any exemptions/ deductions), abolishing Dividend Distribution Tax reducing the effective tax rate on dividends, etc. Further, there are additional reforms proposed for startups around deferment of taxability of ESOPs, an increase in threshold limit from Rs 25 crore to Rs 100 crore to qualify as an eligible start-up, etc.

To facilitate ease of business and reduce the compliance burden for small retailers, the turnover threshold for getting the books audited is proposed to be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore. However, such benefit is available only to those businesses which carry out less than 5 percent of their business transactions in cash which may pose practical challenges especially considering that the sector is still considerably cash preferred at the local level.

Make in India promotion

Also, with a view to safeguard the interest of the domestic MSMEs and promote Make in India, an increase in the customs duty is proposed on many consumer products/ FMCG items and daily essentials. It is further proposed to review the ‘Rules of Origin requirement’ provisions for imports under Free Trade Agreements (FTA) for certain sensitive items to avoid any undue claims of FTA benefits. The importer would be required to furnish security equal to the differential duty. Thus, it would become imperative for the importer to submit the requisite declarations, information to substantiate the avail the preferential rate of duty on imports. These proposals would need evaluation by certain companies which may subtly motivate some of them to shift manufacturing base to India.

Commensurate with the broad theme of the Budget, expectations around liberalising the FDI norms around e-commerce, multi-brand retail trade, etc. still doesn’t find a place in this Budget. Further, ambiguity around implementing e-invoicing, unanswered issues around input credit, etc. still remains unaddressed which may create administrative challenges for this sector which is still largely unorganised.

All in all, the Budget broadly meets most of the sector’s expectations by providing reforms targeted to revive consumption, boost local production, create job opportunities especially in such challenging environment where limited space was available with the government considering the fiscal deficit number and it would have to be seen whether these measures are enough to provide the required impetus to revive economic growth and consumption.