Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2020-21 against the backdrop of a very challenging economic environment. Real GDP growth for FY19 was revised down from previous estimate of 6.8 percent to 6.1 percent. Considering this backdrop, the government decided to relax the fiscal deficit targets by 0.5 percentage point in FY20 and FY21. Since receipt growth will be lower than budgeted in FY20E, the fiscal deficit target is relaxed from the previous target of 3.3 percent to 3.8 percent of GDP and FY21 deficit is targeted at 3.5 percent of GDP. The expectations from the Budget were high and not surprisingly, there were several key takeaways from the Union Budget wherein the government has tried to provide something to everyone – honest taxpayers, companies, farmers, youth, etc.

The big takeaway was that the government reformed the personal income taxation on the lines of the corporate tax reforms announced in September 2019. Although the income tax rate was reduced for all income taxpayers with annual earnings between Rs 5-15 lakh, the taxpayers will have to give up all the exemptions in order to benefit from the lower tax rates. Nothing changes for the income taxpayers with an annual income of over Rs 15 lakh. The government expects revenue forgone of Rs 400 billion on this account. Such rationalisation may potentially boost consumption in the economy.

Further, the government also accepted the long-standing demand of abolishing the dividend distribution tax (DDT). Dividends will now be taxable only in the hands of investors. The government expects this to lead to revenue forgone of Rs 250 billion. This would benefit people who have a marginal tax rate lower than DDT of 22 percent. However, for the promoters of companies, the tax rate would actually go up (despite removing 10 percent tax on Rs 10 lakh+ dividend). Additionally, buybacks become more tax efficient (entails only 20 percent tax on it). For MNC companies, the foreign promoters in tax-free locations benefit from no dividend tax.

Keeping in mind the interest of the common man, the government has also proposed to increase the deposit insurance from the current limit of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This will provide more comfort to the ordinary Indian citizens, who parked a chunk of their lifetime savings in India’s banking system. The government has also given a Rural Thrust – 25 percent jump in farm credit and a 16-point action plan to double farmers’ income by 2022 re-enforces the government’s focus.

Importance of wealth creators underscored

In terms of specific proposals, this year’s budget focused more on opening capital markets and some changes in the tax structure. First, with regards to capital markets, FPI limits were relaxed in the corporate bond segment from 9 percent of outstanding to 15 percent of the outstanding is a positive step. Another positive in this budget has been 100 percent tax exemption on income on investments (all forms – dividend, interest, capital gains) by sovereign funds in the infrastructure sector to boost the sector and provide much-needed capital to this sector.

The government has kept its focus on the social sector wherein they have increased the spending on the education sector to Rs 804 billion (26.3 percent growth) and to Rs 298 billion (16.4 percent growth) on the health sector. Subsidy bill was reduced to Rs 2.6 trillion in FY21, as against the allocation of Rs 2.7 trillion in FY20RE.

At a broader level, the FM emphasised the importance of wealth creators in the economy. The finance minister’s assurance that criminal suits on many violations, etc. will be dropped to civil is again a pragmatic view. Wealth creation, risk-taking and job creation are clearly the way forward, and government statement on the same across various forums including the budget is welcome. So to that extent, one should expect more market opening and wealth-creating measures going ahead.

Having said that, markets expectation on the budget were running high. Hopes on LTCG removal and a significant stimulus to kick-start spending were belied by the budget. So, a T20 audience is likely going to be disappointed, while longer-term Test match audience will appreciate the broader circumstances and structural improvements outlined in the budget.