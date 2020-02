Budget 2020 was keenly awaited for the reforms to be announced by the finance minister to stimulate consumption and investments and revive growth. True enough, clearly recognising that the way to welfare and creating jobs is through wealth creation and investments, the Budget proposes several measures towards this end.

One of the most discussed aspects just ahead of the Budget was the pressure on government tax revenues in the wake of a nominal growth slowdown and the tax cuts announced for the corporate sector. In the interest of growth, the government accepted a fiscal deficit slippage for FY20 and FY21 by margins of 0.5 percent points each from their respective targets at 3.3 percent and 3 percent of GDP. The focus in the coming year will be on how the tax revenue numbers measure up help contain the deficit at the proposed levels.

The latest actual data of tax revenue for FY2020 brings out that for the first time since FY2010, there was a contraction in the Centre’s gross tax revenues in the first nine months of FY20 by 2.9 percent. In the case of corporate tax, the contraction was 13.6 percent. The personal tax revenues grew by 5.1 percent while indirect taxes grew by only 0.1 percent up to December 2019. The revenue targets for the Centre’s gross tax revenues for FY20 RE envisage a growth of 19 percent. The assumed buoyancy for FY21 (BE) for gross taxes is 1.2 while the buoyancy achieved for FY20(RE) is only 0.5. This seems ambitious considering the current economic slowdown and recent performance of tax revenue.

Notably, the personal tax buoyancy is assumed at 2.4 for FY20, which is much higher than that in the last two years. Perhaps the government expects some gains from the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme for reducing direct tax litigation. With about Rs 10 lakh crore disputed amount stuck in direct tax litigation, a positive response to the litigation settlement scheme can yield significant revenues. However, the timeframe provided for the scheme is short and the government should consider at extending the time beyond March 31 for taxpayers to comply.

Abolition of dividend distribution tax

Foregoing Rs 25,000 crore, the FM accepted the industry’s ask to remove the tax on distributed dividends and to tax them in the hands of recipients at their applicable rate. To remove the cascading effect, a deduction will be allowed for the dividend received by holding company from its subsidiary. Reverting to the classical system of taxing dividends will be particularly advantageous to foreign investors as they can claim treaty benefit of lower rate of tax, usually at 10 percent to 15 percent, instead of 20 percent. Also, they can now claim a foreign tax credit in their home country for tax paid on dividend in India. Shareholders in high tax brackets may have to bear a higher tax burden on the dividend income received. However, this is justified in the interest of equitous and progressive taxation. The government is confident of its advanced tracking systems to ensure that there no tax avoidance.

However, there is a need to review the dividends provisions in terms of their impact on REITs / Infratructure Investment Trusts, more so when the government is looking at monetising its assets through REITs. Till now, dividend received by REIT/InvIT from 100 percent SPV was not liable to DDT and not taxable either in the hands of REIT/InvIT or investors. This was based on rationale that SPV paid tax on rental and other incomes earned and hence there is a single point of taxation. But as per the Budget proposal, the unitholders will need to pay tax on dividend income from SPV, received and distributed by REIT/InvIT, leading to double taxation in the hands of SPV and unitholders. This will adversely impact return in the hands of unitholders.

The Budget focuses on many measures to attract foreign investment in India by sovereign funds and foreign portfolio investors. In a relief to non-residents receiving only royalty and FTS income from India on which tax is deducted at 10 percent plus surcharge and cess, the exemption is provided from filing the return of income, thus saving the non-residents from prosecution risk of non-filing of returns.

The government recognises that wealth creation is essential for welfare. Tax reforms too are focused on stimulating investments, simplification and ease of paying taxes – the right direction for facilitating economic growth.