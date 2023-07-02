CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsBottomline: Need for pragmatism on finfluencers

Bottomline: Need for pragmatism on finfluencers

Bottomline: Need for pragmatism on finfluencers
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonal Sachdev  Jul 2, 2023 1:34:05 PM IST (Published)

Regulation of finfluencers must ensure a level playing field but not kill initiative

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch in a press meet following the regulators board meet weighed in on the hot topic of influencers in the investment arena. What was notable about her remarks was that she distinguished between influencers focusing on "investor education" and those offering "inducements". That is a fine balance that will need to be maintained while framing rules and regulations as well, lest a few black sheep lead to the entire herd being branded in one light and an important initiative to educate the masses being nipped in the bud.

There's good influence out there
I did a cursory check, with not very high expectations, on the content being put out there by some of the leading influencers. And I was positively surprised. There is some sage advice and good knowledge being spread there, and more effectively than in several of the staid investor camps.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X