Bottomline: Need for pragmatism on finfluencers

Regulation of finfluencers must ensure a level playing field but not kill initiative

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch in a press meet following the regulators board meet weighed in on the hot topic of influencers in the investment arena. What was notable about her remarks was that she distinguished between influencers focusing on "investor education" and those offering "inducements". That is a fine balance that will need to be maintained while framing rules and regulations as well, lest a few black sheep lead to the entire herd being branded in one light and an important initiative to educate the masses being nipped in the bud.

There's good influence out there

I did a cursory check, with not very high expectations, on the content being put out there by some of the leading influencers. And I was positively surprised. There is some sage advice and good knowledge being spread there, and more effectively than in several of the staid investor camps.