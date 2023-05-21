Bottomline | A whirlwind of a week

The past week has seen a slew of regulatory actions and political developments, not all of which are very comforting

It is almost as if all regulators and government arms have suddenly woken up to the need to rewrite rules in their spheres of influence.

The first salvo was by the government on the use of credit cards for foreign exchange transactions. The new norms took dual measures to make spending money overseas more cumbersome. While the first was aimed at preventing expenditure in foreign exchange beyond the prescribed $250,000 per year by an individual using credit cards — which escaped this limit earlier — the more troubling one was the imposition of 20 percent tax collection at source on all such transactions, irrespective of the quantum. This would have led to individuals making small payments paying 20 percent tax up front on all of them with the promise of getting a refund after they filed their annual income tax returns.

Thankfully, a clarification was issued saying that the tax would only apply to transactions beyond the Rs 7,00,000 threshold. The entire chain of events created a lot of confusion and caused a lot of angst.