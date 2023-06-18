Bottomline | Stocks are set to scale new highs — are you ready?

Stocks have had a good run since 2020, but history offers mixed signals on how far higher they can go.

There’s a song by Tyrone Davis that goes, “What goes up must come down.”. That is true of the market in many ways. Of course, you can have higher highs and higher bottoms, but the market does not move only one way. Given this, it helps to try and assess where one might be in a market cycle. And while projections of any kind are riddled with flaws, an empirical study of market moves in the past does offer some clues.

We looked at how stocks have trended in India since 2000 to try and make some sense of the trends.

Varied gains and lengths