Bottomline | Shaktikanta has a LAF

There was no rate change, but there’s a new, narrower corridor with SDF and MSF. There’s also HTM relief.

There was heated debate after the credit policy speech by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das over whether the central bank had hiked rates or not. There was jargon flying around from experts, no less than the terms dished out by Mr Das to result in a true conundrum over this important rate matter. For any normal person (read: non-finance professional) it was just a maze of repos, reverse repos, SDFs, MSFs, HTMs, et al.

In the corridors of power and close-knit communities that like to distance themselves from the crowd, incomprehensible abbreviations and jargons are proliferated to act as significant entry barriers for outsiders. This is great for wealth managers and sellers of financial products who can then “make sense” of these for their clients in ways that benefit the organisations they represent.

This piece is meant for those not part of these elite cliques. It is for those who wish to understand what the RBI has actually done, minus the three-letter acronyms used by finance experts. It does, though, have some other acronyms, the key for which can be found at the bottom of the article.

Has the RBI changed the policy rate? No. Will interest rates go up? Yes. WT!

What Shaktikanta Das has done can be best described in cricket terminology as having delivered a “googly”. To appreciate the true nature of his key rate announcements, you need to think of this like a house with floors, ceilings and corridors.

There used to be one floor called “reverse repo” for which the RBI now has no immediate use. Instead, it has built another floor 40 steps higher (read 40 basis points up) in this 65-step high ceiling house which it has called the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF or FDR) where bankers can put their short-term money and earn interest. How this is different from the work that used to happen on the “reverse repo” floor is that in SDF, the depositor is not given collateral against the deposit. So, the banker only has the RBI’s word to bank on.

To grasp what Mr Das has done with this deft move is to effectively move the ground floor up by 40 steps (40 basis points), with the reverse repo floor now becoming an unused basement.

Moving up the floor has created a mezzanine floor with the old immediate ceiling being just 25 steps (read 25 basis points or 0.25 percent) higher. There is a ceiling above the mezzanine, which is another 25 steps above. This is called the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF or ELR) where money can be borrowed by banks in emergencies at 4.25 percent. So effectively, you now have a total 50 steps (50 basis points or 0.5 percent) gap between the upper ceiling (emergency money borrowing rate for banks) and the new floor (short-term deposit rate for banks). This floor-to-ceiling “height” is what RBI likes to call a “LAF corridor” (Liquidity Adjustment Facility corridor). We could call it DLRD.

To put it simply, the floor rate of 3.35 percent has just moved to 3.75 percent. So, yes, “a” rate has been hiked.

OF BIRDS AND BEES

The market wasn’t too perturbed by the new floor, as this was the effective market rate anyway. What got the finance bees buzzing was Mr Das’s comment that the central bank’s focus has now shifted from growth to inflation. This was clearly seen by some keen bird watchers as being hawkish.

With the GDP growth (read simply as economic growth) estimate for the year being revised down to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent earlier, and the inflation forecast being upped to 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent, the central bank has also recognised inflationary pressures and a slowing of the economy. Is inflation underestimated, as some experts suggest? Perhaps deliberately, as this accords RBI more room to manoeuvre in an uncertain environment. A significant rate increase in the next meeting, if inflation creeps higher is always in Mr Das’s hand.

Mr Das, who has been a very accommodative person so far in his stance, making money available freely, has now said that he is going to withdraw accommodation. This is like a captain in a one-day cricket match saying that after being easy on the bowlers so far to keep the keep the wickets intact, the stance is going to shift to slogging in the remaining overs, even if it means losing a few wickets.

So, expect Mr Das to start striking the rate ball harder in the upcoming RBI meetings on monetary policy.

THE LONG AND SHORT

The sum and substance of the RBI policy outcome is a clear indication that interest rates are set to rise. The RBI has also acknowledged the rising risks to economic growth and inflation, which would drive future policy actions, with a higher focus on inflation than growth.

That rates are set to rise is also clear from relief being provided to banks by allowing them to classify a higher value of securities as held-to-maturity (HTM) till March 2023, after which the limit will be restored to 19.5 percent in a phased manner. Does this mean rates will stabilize by fiscal end? We don't know.

Had these securities been valued on mark-to-market basis, it would have dented the profitability of banks. Under this rule RBI has allowed banks to classify securities worth 23 percent of their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL or net demand and time deposits plus value of outstanding instrument obligations) as held to maturity against 22 percent earlier.

So, interest rates are clearly headed higher, growth is seen lower and prices of goods and services are also expected to remain high during the year.

And Mr Das has given an early indication of this with his LAF.

KEY TO ACRONYMS

WT: What The

DLRD: Deposit and Lending Rate Difference

FDR: Floor Deposit Rate

ELR: Emergency Lending Rate

ELR (4.25 percent) - FDR (3.75 percent) = DLDR (0.5 percent)