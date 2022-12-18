Bottomline | Higher interest rates may not dent Nifty

While there’s a logical argument for expecting higher interest rates to hurt equities, historically that’s not quite the case

Between 2004 and 2007, while the 10-year government security (g-sec) bond yield moved up from near 5 percent to 8 percent, the Nifty (S&P NSE-50 equity index) gained from 1800 to near 5900. There are several other such instances, but for a more studied view, we looked at the correlation of the 10-year g-sec yield and the Nifty since 2000. What we found was that there is a weak negative correlation of 0.26 percent between the two benchmarks. So, if you expect local interest rate expectations to dent market sentiment, you might be barking up the wrong tree.

The retail rate impact

While institutional investors track the bond markets, for individual investors the interest rate changes become meaningful only once bank fixed deposit rates move up. We looked at the bank deposit rates movement in the recent past and found that since the end of March 2022, these have increased by between 1 percent to 1.75 percent for prominent banks.

Banks FD Interest Rate On March 31 Now State Bank of India 2.90% - 5.50% 3.00% to 6.75% Punjab National Bank 2.90% - 5.25% 3.50% to 7.00% HDFC Bank 2.50% - 5.60% 3.00% to 7.00% Axis Bank 2.50% - 5.75% 3.50% to 6.50% IDFC Bank 2.50% - 6.00% 3.50% to 7.25% Canara Bank 2.90% - 5.75% 3.25% to 7.00% RBL Bank 3.25% - 6.30% 3.25% to 7.25% Source: Bajaj Finserv, BankBazaar

This doesn’t seem to have dented market sentiment, with the Nifty gaining 6.8 percent over the period. Even historically, if we track changes in fixed deposit rates and the Nifty trend since 2000, we find that there is a moderate negative correlation. So, retail deposit rates clearly have a stronger connection with equity markets than the bond markets, but neither seems significant enough to make a meaningful impact.

The opportunity cost

Correlation or not, higher yields are good for investors at a time when equity markets are volatile and most actively managed funds have underperformed the benchmark equity indices. Also, for those invested passively in the Nifty over the past 12 months, the returns have been measly at 5.27 percent. And that’s with heightened risks given the global uncertainties. So, keep your SIPs going, but it is good to diversify your investments beyond equity if you haven’t already (this should ideally have been done many months ago, but it is never too late).

Besides debt, gold and realty are options to consider.

Happy investing!