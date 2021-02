During 2020 usage of hoax invoices so as to wrongfully avail ITC credit has gradually increased and become concern for the government, especially at a time when revenue collection is depressed by Covid and Stock Market bump.

Trickster created multiple dummy firms, they obtained GST registrations for issuance of sham GST invoices for which no services have been given and passed the input tax credit to clients to earn commission through bogus invoicing. Shareholders of few companies issued bogus invoices via sham companies and transferred the input tax credit from one company to another to increase the turnover of the company. This soothe them not only to hedge GST but also avail huge bank loans and credit facilities due to enhanced turnover. In these cases, recovery of money is less as the money has already been hide out and the companies involved in the fraud are on paper with no assets. Bogus invoicing was used not only to evade GST on output supplies but also in inflating turnover, booking fake purchases to evade income tax, diversion of funds and money laundering.

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence across the country arrested many fraudsters and booked various entities in cases for illegally availing or passing on input tax credit (ITC) by using fake GST invoices, and causing loss to the tax revenue. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence and the CGST Commissionerates recovered more than Rs 750 crore and arrested 234 persons for issuance of hoax GST invoices which were used to under the counter availment or passing input tax credit. Arrest includes various proprietors, directors, chief executives, chartered accountants, company secretary and many others who were involved in such scam for circulating input tax credit through hustle companies. GST authorities registered more than 2,500 cases and come across more than 7,400 bogus GSTIN during this period. The DGARM and the data wing of GST, has identified approximately 10,000 companies that have issued and circulated fake ITC across the country between July 2017 and March 2020. A trading entity has been booked for an ITC fraud of Rs 200 crore. Authorities identified that the entity did continuous activities with 22 affiliated entities to enhance turnover.

One of the reasons for such increase in these kind of companies is the lack of integrity during GST registration. The process of registration was easy and hassle free made by the government. This helped the fraudsters to create a number of dummy companies in the absence of detailed verification or physical investigation of the registered address of the companies. Also absence of data exchange among revenue authorities and enforcement agencies led to increase in such scams.

Now, the government is unwilling to compromise the registration process and has brought various amendments in law to control this issue of bogus bills. GST rules has been amended in which businesses will have to undergo in-person verification before registration under GST. If an applicant opts for Aadhaar authentication, they will undergo biometric-based authentication at one of the facilitation centers notified by the commissioner. If they choose to register without Aadhaar, the GST administration needs biometric information and verification of KYC documents at designated verification centers. The flash messages for Aadhaar authentication has started popping up on the GSTIN portal even for existing registered persons. Although the timeline for granting approval for Aadhaar-based registration would now be 7 days, if the applicant falls under doubt the department may seek additional physical verification before granting registration within 30 days. A taxpayer’s registration could be cancelled if unlawful ITC is claimed or not matched with reconciled with GSTR-2B for various tax periods. Further, if details of outward supplies in GSTR-1 return are in excess to the outward supplies reported in GSTR-3B return and not, the notices are being served through SMS to the taxpayers. Registered persons whose turnover in a month is more than 50 lakhs will have to discharge at least 1% of their tax liability through cash due to restriction on using ITC for the full amount, subject to certain conditions. There has been a blockage of e-way bill portal in case of consecutive two or more months/quarter GSTR-3B returns being not filed.

The modifications come back on the heel of a nationwide campaign to nab pretended invoice operators. In continuation of the drive to ascertain pretended corporations, GST field formations have cancelled a large number of registrations this year due to non-filing of GSTR-3B returns for more than six months. Firstly they have been issued cancellation notices, then their registrations were stroked off as per the quality process. Also, out of various deemed registrations granted between August, 2020 to November, 2020 wherever Aadhaar authentication wasn't done, almost 10 percent of the deemed registrations are known for discrepancy and therefore the method of cancellation was initiated in these cases as per the SOP issued earlier. Companies even uploaded empty PDF files as mandatory documents for registration. Random Aadhaar numbers and PAN were conjointly given to avail GST. Notification issued in November this year finally requires Aadhaar authentication. This can result in cross verification that the human has filed his own Aadhaar. Further, 28,635 taxpayers who haven't filed their GSTR-3B returns for over six months as on Dec 1, 2020 have been traced and GST Commissionerates are directed to initiate suo-moto cancellation method in these cases.

Virtual firms, sham invoices and illegal input tax credit claims have become the biggest headaches for the tax authorities in just over two years. Ease of doing business for compliant and genuine taxpayers, businesses entities, traders and tiny businesses is getting far way due to such small segment of fraudulent people.

India’s ambitious indirect tax regime rolled out in July 2017 that was meant to create an electronic trail of all transactions through a seamless chain to make evasion difficult seems to have failed due to bogus invoicing through bogus registrations. In the two years since the GST was rolled out, the CBIC has come across many SOP’s to evade taxes. Few other measures include e-invoicing that was initially made mandatory for taxpayers having turnover exceeding 500 crores and with effect from 1st Jan 2020, it is mandatory for the taxpayers having turnover exceeding Rs.100 crore. Further, it is expected to be mandatory for all the taxpayers from April 1, 2021 along with the new GST return forms.

A website has also been created so as to enable the persons to file a complaint if they found any evasion regarding GST or excise. Increased use of the same is being promoted by way of incentivizing in the form of reward for such reporting and showing courage. Confidentiality clause has also been inserted so as to encourage the genuine people to come forward in this step of Government to curb various mal - practices in the industry.

The government shall come up with measures that can control this menace without increasing the compliance burden and complexities for the genuine taxpayers and the rationale behind inception of GST can be brought in place.