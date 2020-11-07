Bihar Election 2020 Explained: From caste equations to migrant workers, the social variables at play

Elections in Bihar have traditionally been difficult to predict. This time, however, the difficulty is compounded by a combination of social variables that can impact the electoral prospects of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Ten years back, when I first covered the Bihar assembly polls, Kumar was a man who had earned tremendous goodwill as someone who had improved roads in the state. Law and order, a major concern for many in the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi years till 2005, had also visibly improved. I had even seen Prasad and Rabri Devi being heckled at a rally in a village one hour from Patna, making Prasad lose his temper on the dais, in 2010.

Kumar's reputation began to gradually decline in recent years, though the powerful Muslim-OBC-EBC social combination of the 2015 Mahagathbandhan saw him through. The story of that year, however, was the revival of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which garnered 44 percent votes per seat – the best individual performance by any political party in the last assembly polls. It is Nitish Kumar who has faced pro-RJD slogans during his campaign this time. Many news stories suggest that this election is a tough test for Kumar. There are multiple reasons that make 2020 both challenging and unpredictable for the chief minister.

Also read: VIEW: How social media battle has played out in Bihar polls 2020

While the RJD and the BJP sit atop large, committed, vote-chunks, Kumar has had to work hard over the years to cultivate the Extremely Backward Castes and the Mahadalits -- the most deprived among Dalits -- as his own caste, the Kurmis, is numerically insignificant. RJD’s Muslim-Yadav combine adds up to 30 percent of the state’s population while the BJP is a favourite among the upper castes, which accounts for about 15 percent of the population and have material and cultural resources.

How Nitish became Bihar’s pivot

Kumar’s success in carving a vote-bank out of the EBCs and Mahadalits – individually modest groups that add up to a significant chunk of the population – was decisive in making him the pivot of Bihar’s politics.

This ability of Kumar to ensure victory also dismantled the Mandalisation of Bihar, brick by brick. The rise of Lalu Prasad in the early 1990s was purportedly accompanied by slogans like Bhura baal saaf karo -- a slogan that called for the political marginalisation of Bhumihars, Rajputs, Brahmins, and Lalas, as Kayasths are called in Bihar -- though he in 2019 denied using this slogan. Kumar's breaking ranks with the RJD in the 1990s and allying with the BJP dented the powerful narrative of backward politics. As anti-incumbency over RJD rule mounted, the NDA, a social combine of the upper castes and non-Yadav OBCs, trumped the RJD within a decade.

Also read: Women voters of Bihar

The coming years proved to be a dream run for Kumar. An OBC leader, he stayed chief minister with BJP and upper-caste support and was seen as improving the state of governance in Bihar. Economist Santosh Kumar, who teaches at Sri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi, however, argues that the proportion of Bihar’s GSDP to national GDP actually declined in the Nitish Kumar years, compared to the RJD years.

Be that as it may, Kumar made an outreach towards EBCs, women, and Dalits with a range of initiatives. In doing so, he dealt a blow to the backward-vs.-forward-caste meta-narrative, as the backward and extremely backward sections of society, began to vote differently.

Many, however, believe that this coming apart of a backward caste narrative springs from the Yadav dominance that marked the RJD era. This dominance made non-Yadav OBCs feel ignored and they realigned with the NDA under Kumar’s leadership. In the process, the upper castes could stage a return to Bihar politics through the BJP, which supported Nitish Kumar, but for a brief, the temporary, schism between 2014 and 2017 over the elevation of Narendra Modi as the foremost leader of the party.

Social Variables in 2020

The analytical problem observers are facing this time is to figure out whether Kumar maintains his hold over the EBCs and Mahadalits, and whether upper castes are still interested in seeing him as chief minister. Any change in either of the two patterns can damage Kumar.

There have been news reports that say the Sushasan Babu (good-governance man) image of Kumar has worn away. Among other things, the coronavirus pandemic has proved to be a major challenge for Nitish Kumar. Estimates say that up to 30-lakh migrant labourers returned to Bihar after the lockdown, often braving the elements and using every means of transport, ranging from bicycles, trucks, and trains. Many even walked long distances. How these voters and their families vote may impact the results of the election. The pandemic has also led to severe recession and loss of employment in India and Kumar happens to be the first chief minister to go to polls in these trying times.

Also read: Bihar Polls 2020: Govt enhances expenditure limit of candidates amid COVID-19

It also remains to be seen whether the NDA can get its caste combination right this time around. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party queered the pitch for the Janata Dal (United) by deciding to quit the NDA and field candidates against the JD (U) but not the BJP. The BJP, thus, is still likely to get the votes of the Dusadhs, the core vote base of the LJP. However, the JD (U) seems set to lose this vote. Moreover, a large chunk of LJP tickets in Bihar have gone to Bhumihars and Rajputs, who are core voters of the BJP. The moot question is whether sections of these two influential castes will split towards the LJP rather than voting for the JD(U).

This last-minute confusion has made the situation unpredictable for the NDA, which seemed headed for an easy victory in Bihar till some months back. There were theories that the LJP’s jibes against the JD (U) in the run-up to the polls had the tacit blessings of the BJP. There is a buzz that some sections of the upper castes are already looking forward to the LJP winning enough seats to be able to stitch a post-poll alliance with the BJP, which can then ditch the JD (U) and come to power with its own Chief Minister in place.

However, this late confusion has also come as a shot in the arm for the RJD, whose leader Tejashwi Yadav has been attracting huge crowds in his rallies. Any split in upper caste votes in favour of the LJP can, in fact, help the RJD and increase its tally.

Sensing that the confusion created by the LJP may help the RJD, the BJP has started openly backing Nitish Kumar as chief minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself appealed to people to vote for another term for Kumar in the interest of “development” in Bihar.

The RJD’s Prospects

While turnout in rallies is no ready indicator of electoral performance, there is little doubt that Tejashwi Yadav is attracting far greater crowds than his parents could in 2010, when the RJD was on the decline.

The late confusion within the NDA after the LJP’s split with the JD (U) will indeed enthuse the Yadavs and Muslims, the core support base of the RJD. While Asaduddin Owaisi has also fielded AIMIM candidates in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, the minority community may end up voting for the RJD. This is what happened in 2015 when Muslims in the region saw the AIMIM as little more than a party that could divide Muslim votes and, helps the BJP.

One blind area for anyone covering Bihar is that the EBC’s – a significant chunk of voters – are generally silent voters. They aren’t forthcoming about their voting choices when asked. In contrast, the Bhumihars, the Yadavs, and Muslims openly voice their preferences, leading to an analyst confusing their opinions with the opinion of the state as a whole.

Any loss for the JD (U) is a gain for the RJD and, to a smaller extent, perhaps the LJP. However, while the RJD is likely to have an impressive tally, the Congress and the Left – which are contesting from 99 seats out of 243 within the Mahagathbandhan – may not be able to perform well enough. These close-to-100 seats may prove to be the undoing of the alliance.

Bihar 2020 is about a host of social variables. But it is clear that chief minister Nitish Kumar seems a worried man this time. His worry isn’t the overall tally of the NDA alone but also the tally of his party, the Janata Dal (United).