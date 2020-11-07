  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market settles higher for fifth straight day
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
Home Views
Politics

Bihar Election 2020 Explained: From caste equations to migrant workers, the social variables at play

Updated : November 07, 2020 03:57 PM IST

The analytical problem observers are facing this time is to figure out whether Kumar maintains his hold over the EBCs and Mahadalits.
Tejashwi Yadav is attracting far greater crowds than his parents could in 2010, when the RJD was on the decline.
Bihar Election 2020 Explained: From caste equations to migrant workers, the social variables at play

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Market settles higher for fifth straight day, ends over 1%; RIL top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Market settles higher for fifth straight day, ends over 1%; RIL top gainer

FDA panel reviews 1st new Alzheimer's drug in 2 decades

FDA panel reviews 1st new Alzheimer's drug in 2 decades

IPL Points Table 2020, Orange Cap, Purple Cap holders: Updated after Qualifier 1 between MI and DC

IPL Points Table 2020, Orange Cap, Purple Cap holders: Updated after Qualifier 1 between MI and DC

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement