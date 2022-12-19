Homeviews news

Bigger but affordable housing in suburbs is again bound for a northward ride

Bigger but affordable housing in suburbs is again bound for a northward ride

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.COMDec 19, 2022 8:10:25 AM IST (Updated)

As consumers strive to improve their quality of living, the sub-urban region’s spacious but affordable projects have become more attractive, writes Dr Rashmi Saluja.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : CH Unnikrishnan)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

affordable housingBusiness centresInfrastructurepeople migrationSuburban

Next Article

Drain being constructed to prevent waterlogging near Delhi airport