Bharat Rashtra Samiti: KCR training his sights higher, but enthusing the national voters is key

A new political outfit --Bharat Rashtra Samiti --came into being promising to usher in a change at the national level. Set up by the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao, BSR is the new version of Telangana Rashtra Samiti that he created at the turn of the century to form Telangana. Since it achieved the goal of creating the new state and governing the same, he has now trained sights higher with the slogan ‘Aab ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar”. Will KCR's plan work?

Following the October announcement to create Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), KCR backed it up by opening a party office in Delhi early this month. The office in upmarket Chanakyapuri came a week after the Election Commission accepted the change of name. The event held during the early part of the winter session of Parliament was packed with MPs from various political outfits including some prominent leaders like former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and H.D. Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular).

During this week of December, the BRS would come up with its agenda for the country amid its commitment to be the voice of the farmers. Taking a cue from the popular slogan coined by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 elections, the BRS declared “Aab Ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar” ( This time around it will be a government of farmers.

To underscore commitment towards the sector, in one of his first appointments at the BRS supremo, KCR declared farmer leader Gurnam Singh as the president of the party’s Kisan Cell. Over the next few months, the BRS plans to spread its wings across other states by setting up offices in the run-up to the next general election.

Clearly, KCR is preparing ground to offer the party as a challenger to the Bharatiya Janata Party and through himself, threw the gauntlet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Known for his perseverance and clarity of purpose, traits which were attributed in his commitment to realise separate Telangana, KCR has now set his sights on Delhi.

Over the part few months, he travelled to various states for a tete-a-tete with political leaders who are not in alliance with the BJP. That also led to initial contact with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, soon after the Janata Dal (United) Chief parted company with the BJP. In Bihar, the BRS Chief avoided direct response to persist questions as to whether Nitish Kumar would be the PM face of a future alliance being envisaged by BRS.

KCR appears to be working on a plan that would provide him and the BRS, the first-mover advantage. With the Congress party still struggling to search for its political space, several regional parties are working on two-pronged plans-- to retain dominant position in the state where the party is in government or are favourably placed to dislodge the BJP from numero uno position.

For the nascent BRS, the challenge on this front begins at home. Over the past two years, the BJP in Telangana has embarked on an aggressive campaign and its state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a ‘padayatra’ to build public opinion against the party that has been in government since formation of the state in 2014. In the process, the party is preparing the ground to create conditions for it rise in a second state in south India after Karnataka.

By floating BRS and declaring a national goal, KCR is portraying an image of a leader who had a major role beyond the geographical confines of Telangana. Though the party remains popular in the state, the BJP is making inroads to occupy space vacated by the Congress, which has shrunk steadily.

The emerging challenges for the BRS come from various factors. One, the task of converting the image of an essentially regional outfit to a nationally accepted political party requires several adjustments. The basic being a vision for the country that matches, if not, surpasses the contesting alternative narrative offered by the existing national parties. Then, the party will have to spell out policies and programmes that would resonate across the length and breadth of the country. Finally, among other things it will require a large war chest and an army of workers who can effectively carry the message to people and enthuse the voters to usher in the change.

By selecting farmers issues as its key thrust area, KCR has sent a message to those engaged in the agriculture and farm sector that the party recognises the trials and troubles encountered by them. Among the schemes that the party is promoting is the ‘Ryuthu Bandhu” (Farmer’s friend) that the Telangana government rolled out for farmers in the state.

In a country where some sixty percent of the people are dependent on agriculture, farmers, farm workers and others associated with the sector form a huge constituency. KCR is tapping on this segment and his Kisan Cell Chief claims the Telangana model is being appreciated in other states.

Yet, the question remains whether the BRS and KCR could bank on just this constituency especially since established national and many regional parties have committed voters from this category. Recent state elections in the country post the year-long farmers agitation over the now scrapped farm laws show that farmers across different states have voted discerningly. The BRS will have to till the ground differently in its quest to strike a bounty when time comes to reap the harvest at elections.

— The author KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. Views expressed are personal.