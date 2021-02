Authored by Devanshu Jain

Over the past few days, GameStop has become a ubiquitous presence on social media. Every platform has erupted in a frenzy of opinions, jokes, memes, and - most significantly - simplified analogies and abridged explanations for the stock market layman on what precisely transpired in the GameStop saga. Newspapers and TV channels - not just in the US, but also here in India - are chronicling and deconstructing what is being described as a “war” on hedge funds.

How did this happen? How did a Reddit thread inspire millions of small investors to bring Wall Street giant weights to their knees? The answer can be unearthed in regulations that govern US capital markets, and hedge funds in particular.

Regulation’s Frankenstein

For one, brokers in the US are allowed to lend shares to investors, which they keep in pooled accounts. Juxtapose this with Indian regulations: shares are held in individual Demat accounts within the National Securities Depository or Central Depository Services, and brokers are not allowed to lend them.

The lending and borrowing function enables hedge funds in the US to limitlessly short stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which is what allowed retail investors to facilitate a short squeeze in these stocks. In India, lending is strictly regulated via the exchange platform Stock Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) - allowed for only about 350, generally liquid, stocks - and is as such not very prevalent amongst retail investors.

Two, US hedge funds are subject to even lighter regulation and oversight than the rest of the market, allowing them to introduce systemic risk every time they assume unfettered leverage and positions worth billions. In India, leverage is capped at 5 times for overnight positions.

Three, there is no cap on the speculative position that a hedge fund can take while shorting a stock. In India, market regulator SEBI’s Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL) caps the position at 20 percent of free-float market capitalization of the company through SLBM and F&O (futures and options).

That financial ruin for Melvin Capital and others at the hands of a community of small investors was a consequence only of a system rigged in favor of the former is amply clear. So is the fact that India’s regulatory environment is inhospitable for a short squeeze of this magnitude to ever materialize. But structural inadequacies in the governance of US markets are hardly novel. Something else is gripping the world’s attention.

Not too big to fail

The sheer irony of what we are witnessing is not lost on any individual who understands - or is even vaguely familiar with - the kind of devastation that the 2008 financial crisis wreaked on retail investors, homeowners, and the economy at large. Although incomparable on the scale, the GameStop story is equally staggering - not only by virtue of anti-establishment symbolism but also the gravity of implications that it harbors for capital markets going forward. This incident cannot be viewed in silos - it must be contextualized within the global, burgeoning anti-establishment movement taking shape in the deeply divided and unequal society we find ourselves in.

Retail investors, typically mocked by Wall Street investors for their inability to understand and navigate the market, rallying together to deliberately destabilize a $13 billion hedge fund (and others) has every undercurrent of a revolution. The real shock, a CNN article says, is that it didn’t happen any sooner.

What the powers-that-be must understand is this: no market, no sector, no fund is immune from the organizational capabilities of social media and disenfranchised communities. The Internet has birthed the democratization of knowledge that is all-pervasive, providing large-scale access to information that was previously only held by a close-knit group of niche custodians at the top. That power is now decentralized, helping to deconstruct rigid hierarchies and, to some extent, build more equitable and efficient markets. Institutions must accept and adapt to this. Wall Street is not ring-fenced from this disruption of the status quo, and if it continues to behave like its invincible, it will find itself the subject of more wrath from the investor community.

Changing the game

One of the most crucial corrective steps that the US can take is to work on eliminating structural bias in financial markets that heavily favor institutional investors, often at the cost of retail investors. For instance, because earnings of US exchanges rely on selling data feed, investors’ purchasing power determines the quality of data they can access - and retail investors finish last. In contrast, India provides a level playing field in terms of data access, because exchanges make money on the transaction fees.

But the systemic fault-lines - already lying exposed, but brought back into focus, once again, by popular agitation against established forces - run much, much deeper. Consider the vocabulary being deployed in media coverage of this incident. It has been referred to as a class war, an Orwellian saga, the ‘French Revolution of Finance’ - and there lies the problem. No section of society should be “at war” with another. We have allowed this manner of polarisation to fester precisely because wealth, power, resources, and information have been concentrated, for too long, with a select elite, and that chasm is ever-widening.

Going forward, the other side will invariably leverage some of these tools to beat the big guys at their own game. But that is inherently unsustainable - we must change the game altogether. It is this structural polarisation that we must find a cure for, by democratizing access to spaces that perpetuate this division. Just think about it: if millions of loosely-organized strangers on a Reddit thread can band together to spell doom for powerful hedge funds in one day, is there anything they can’t do?