Beyond Binaries: Why the BJP inducts turncoats despite being an ideological party

Barely a week back, former Union minister Jitin Prasada quit the Congress to join ideological rival BJP, leading to much media coverage and accusations of opportunism on the part of Prasada and the party.

Prasada isn’t alone. The BJP saw a major influx of leaders from the Trinamool Congress, including Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy, in Bengal over the last few years. While Roy rejoined the TMC at a time when there are reports of the BJP losing its recent inductees to the TMC after the Bengal polls, Adhikari, who managed to defeat Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram , has ended up becoming the leader of the opposition and, consequently, the de facto leader of the BJP in the state.

Before this, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress to join the BJP and got the membership of the Rajya Sabha. Other leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Congress, Jagdambika Pal of the Congress, Naresh Agarwal of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Tom Vadakkan of the Congress, SM Krishna of the Congress, Brajesh Pathak of the BSP and Rita Bahuguna Joshi of the Congress have also joined the BJP at various points of time.

These defections to the BJP have raised questions in the minds of many, who wonder whether it isn’t paradoxical that a party that calls itself ideological and cadre-based is open to inducting people from parties it has been deeply critical of.

What does the party, however, look for when inducting people from other parties who are willing to cross over?

Leaders within the BJP say that while the party abides by Hindutva as its core ideology, it does not wish to be so ‘puritanical’ as to restrict the flow towards the BJP of those who are willing to abandon their previous views to reach out to the party.

“How does it matter if a person comes alone or brings a thousand people with himself? Those who are deemed to be more useful for the party, like Himanta Biswa Sarma, the present Chief Minister of Assam, will be suitably rewarded while others will just stay without much responsibility,” said a BJP leader. “The party is willing to induct those who wish to join it but the role they play once inside will depend on whether they can prove themselves.”

Another BJP leader said, strictly on condition of anonymity, “We are ideological but we aren’t the CPI (M) or CPI. We retain our beliefs but allow entry to others who are willing to adopt them. Do you want us to electorally harm ourselves by being doctrinaire the way the CPI (M) and CPI were?”

BJP leader Amitabh Sinha says that a new inductee brings at least one among two things: votes or a message. “If someone can bring both, nothing like it. But if someone can bring one of the two, there is no problem if the person is given a chance,” Sinha said. “The very fact that the media is discussing the entry of Jitin Prasada shows that a message has indeed gone out that the BJP can attract leaders from parties that are critical of us and is seen across the board as a party with immense potential.”

Indeed, what is opportunism for apolitical observers acquires a logic of its own within a political party. The BJP, for instance, believes that the party reinforces the message of its continuing potential as India’s prime political force when it inducts people from other parties, particularly the Congress. It helps if there is a perception that those who are joining the party have had a good relation with the Nehru-Gandhi family and, in particular, with Rahul Gandhi. This, leaders in the party believe, sends out the message that even those close to Gandhi do not see a future in the Congress under his leadership. This amplifies the BJP’s pitch over the last 10 years that Gandhi is not a ‘natural’ politician.

Himanta Biswa Sarma , who helped the BJP win Assam and other parts of the northeast, is being seen as someone whose induction not just sent out a strong message but helps win votes. As a result, he as a late entrant has been rewarded with the Chief Ministerial post. Similarly, after defeating his mentor Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari is also likely to emerge as the BJP’s face in Bengal, though the return of TMC inductees—including, as reports say, the potential return of MLAs in the near future—to their parent party threatens to undo the gains of the BJP in Bengal since 2019.

The case of Jitin Prasada is more complex. However, he as a Lutyens’ insider and the son of Jitendra Prasad brings diversity to the profile of the party, which is seen as not having an ‘elite membership’.

Prasada is also a Brahmin, but not seen in UP as a Brahmin leader. His electoral clout is suspect, as he badly lost three elections as a Congress candidate after winning the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

However, there may be potential symbolic value in his induction, as the BJP needs more Brahmin faces in a state where the community has a 10-percent population and immense cultural and administrative influence. The BJP’s problem is that its Brahmin leaders in a UP do not enjoy the stature of Thakur leaders Yogi Adityanath or Rajnath Singh after the passage of Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalraj Mishra into obsolescence.

Brahmins and Thakurs together account for a huge 17-18 percent of the state’s population and, after media reports of some Brahmin unease with Adityanath, the induction of Prasada does add a Brahmin face with some media presence—even if limited electoral appeal—to the ranks of the party.

Prasada has tried to project himself as a Brahmin, and has in the past tweeted about the caste and what it sees as its influential past. Brahmins are as of now likely to prefer the BJP to other parties, and the induction of Prasada has some abstract, symbolic, value, even if no clear electoral value for the party. It may however bolster Prasada’s chances of electoral success.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, similarly, brought immense symbolic clout for the party, as it deprived the Congress of a prominent face in MP with a strong base in the Chambal division, Scindia’s 2019 defeat notwithstanding.

Ideology

While many observers have seen the BJP’s induction of turncoats as an ideological compromise, what is lost sight of is that this is a necessary part of the approach of the Sangh. The RSS desires deep commitment to Hindutva and the organisation from its Pracharaks and active volunteers but is very flexible when it comes to accepting outsiders as long as they are ready to make peace with its core beliefs. It is worth noting that the Sangh invited former President Pranab Mukherjee to its Nagpur headquarters. Be its attempts to claim the legacy of Sardar Patel, Jaya Prakash Narain and, in recent decades, even Mahatma Gandhi, the RSS always looks at favourable outside association as a source of wider acceptance within Hindu society.

“Joining the BJP from another party is different from leaving one party and joining another party with a similar worldview. Any leader joining the BJP becomes more cautious that his public statements do not militate against the party’s beliefs,” a BJP leader told me. “In this sense, any fresh induction only spreads the ideology and is a sign of its triumph over competing worldviews.”

A BJP leader said that the party believes that leaders from other parties desiring to come on board is a sure sign of people seeing greater potential in the BJP than in other parties.

The opposite, however, is also true: the return of leaders who quit the TMC in recent times to join the BJP shows that the BJP’s potential in popular perception has fallen in Bengal after the polls. The return of such leaders to the TMC suggests that it is now being seen as perhaps the sole party of regional potential in Bengal.

Opportunism may reveal that ideology is more of a veil covering political ambition for many politicians, but it does show which way the wind is perceived to be blowing. It also shows either limited commitment to ideology on the part of many politicians or the limitations of ideology itself beyond loud and sometimes hollow claims.

“Why blame politicians?” asked a BJP leader, vociferously defending the act of induction of turncoats. “If someone has spent half his life in politics and suddenly feels that he has no future in his own political party, why blame him for jumping ship? What else will he do so late in life? And why should the party not induct him, even if that adds limited value for the party?”