Beyond Binaries: Siddha vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress

After a week of intense back and forth discussions, the Congress party declared the new political arrangement in Karnataka. Septuagenarian Siddharamaiah will become the Chief Minister after a gap of five years while his challenger DK Shivakumar, a shade above 60 years, conceded to be his Deputy. Will the truce last or would there be a replay of what is going on in Rajasthan? The possibility cannot be ruled out yet the states are two different terrains with dissimilar situations.

By Saturday Karnataka will have a new government under the leadership of Siddharamaiah with the formidable State Congress Chief DK Shivakumar as his official number two. The swearing-in on Saturday (May 20), will conclude the formal transition of power, exactly a week after the people spoke loud and clear in the assembly elections.