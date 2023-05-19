Beyond Binaries: Siddha vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress

5 Min(s) Read
After a week of intense back and forth discussions, the Congress party declared the new political arrangement in Karnataka. Septuagenarian Siddharamaiah will become the Chief Minister after a gap of five years while his challenger DK Shivakumar, a shade above 60 years, conceded to be his Deputy. Will the truce last or would there be a replay of what is going on in Rajasthan? The possibility cannot be ruled out yet the states are two different terrains with dissimilar situations.
By Saturday Karnataka will have a new government under the leadership of Siddharamaiah with the formidable State Congress Chief DK Shivakumar as his official number two. The swearing-in on Saturday (May 20), will conclude the formal transition of power, exactly a week after the people spoke loud and clear in the assembly elections.
In the interim, the country witnessed intense struggle between the two leaders to be at the helm of affairs in the state with the latter holding on to the demand of having the right of way to the top political post in the state.