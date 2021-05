Much has been said about the secularism and scientific temper of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who died on May 27, 1964.

In 2021, this isn’t less important than Nehru’s other prime legacies: his contribution to a secular India, to quality higher education and to building democratic institutions.

As Nehru, with few dogmatic takers among the masses, is again revived and remembered by liberal and left opinion in the country—and much reviled by many on the right—his ability to find workable convergence among opposites is least talked about.

There are several examples of this ability of Nehru.

Reconciliation

Those who see him just as someone who stood for a somewhat insipid scientific secularism need to not just refer to his brilliant text The Discovery of India but also go through his address at Banaras Hindu University in the memory of its founder Madan Mohan Malaviya, after the latter’s death.

Educated opinion in India loves to believe that Nehru and Malaviya were polar opposites: Nehru a secular socialist and Malaviya a Hindu conservative. If Nehru was critical of the Muslim League and Hindu Mahasabha in colonial times, Malaviya was both a Congress and Hindu Mahasabha leader for decades.

However, the aforementioned address at BHU—a rich tribute to Malaviya— brings out the capacity of Prime Minister Nehru, riding on top of absolute majorities, to see most insightfully the strengths of those he did not agree with ideologically.

Nehru said in the speech that Malaviya belonged to a generation when the few educated people in Indian were westernised to the extent of imitating everything western. “Therefore Malaviyaji drew our attention to the need to imbibe only the best from the West and at the same time to hold on to the invaluable heritage of Indian culture. He was extremely well-versed in European culture and the English language. He had great respect for Western science,” Nehru said. “…. So in a sense what he wanted to do was to link European science and Indian culture, the new Western industrial civilisation with our ancient traditions. This is exactly what we are trying to do today.”

He added, “He was a perfect example of all the best in our culture, which is a soft heart and unbending principles, his capacity to build rather than to destroy, and to forge a link between opposing viewpoints. The yardstick to judge any great human being is whether he is a builder or a destroyer. This is especially true in India where fissiparous tendencies are so many, whether a leader attempts to unite or separate gains greater significance.…”

These weren’t mere words. Nehru indeed lived by them.

The first Nehru government had two shrill critics of his own party, the Congress, as ministers: Hindutva leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Dr. BR Ambedkar, who had criticised the Congress over its approach to Dalits.

Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee would fondly recall how Nehru as India’s most prominent leader would appreciate his oratory in the Lok Sabha even when Vajpayee was a young politician from the Jana Sangh, a party that was not just anti-Congress but had fewer than five seats in a House the Congress dominated. Nehru was even gracious enough to an ideological adversary much smaller than him in age and stature to introduce him to Nikita Kruschev as India’s future Prime Minister.

While Nehru did sideline Purushottam Das Tandon post-independence—for what he saw as Tandon’s communitarian approach to politics—to take charge of the Congress, Nehru’s Congress had Hindu conservative leaders as Chief Ministers in the north and central India. Yet, he would make it a point to not just contact Chief Ministers but to land in a riot-hit state to ensure the safety of the minority, often at the receiving end of communal violence.

Earlier, following in the footsteps of his mentor Gandhi, Nehru personally intervened in a brewing post-independence riot in Delhi when he himself charged angrily at a mob that was attacking a Muslim man, making the mob flee at the sight of the enraged Prime Minister.

These personal steps, however, did not mean a witch-hunt of those who did not agree with him or his beliefs.

Science and tradition

The same quest for reconciliation informed Nehru’s approach to knowledge. He is credited with promoting scientific temper and also setting up many of India’s top institutions like the early IITs, IIMs and AIIMS. Yet, this scientific temper did not make him discard what was “unscientific” as pure myth and false consciousness, like many among the educated have done, somewhat arrogantly, in later decades.

“Most of the myths and stories are heroic in conception and teach adherence to truth… Sometimes the story is pure myth, or else it is a mixture of fact and myth, an exaggerated account of some incident that tradition preserved,” Nehru says in The Discovery of India. “Facts and fiction are so interwoven together as to be inseparable, and this amalgam becomes an imagined history, which may not tell us exactly what happened but does tell us something that is equally important – what people believed had taken place, what they thought their heroic ancestors were capable of, and what ideals inspired them. So, whether fact or fiction, it became a living element in their lives, ever pulling them up from the drudgery and ugliness of their everyday existence to higher realms, ever pointing towards the path of endeavor and right living…”

In today’s debate on history and myth, or scientific temper and quackery, Nehru’s grand reconciliation can perhaps take things forward from an ideological dead end.

Much has been said about Nehru the institutional builder or Nehru the architect of independent India. Much rumour has also circulated over the decades—AltNews once fact-checked and called out photographs of Nehru shared by BJP IT cell head Amit Malaviya as torn out of context—seeking to undermine his stellar record, both as a freedom fighter who spent more time in jail than any leader in the top league of the freedom struggle and as a Prime Minister who laid the foundations of the most stable democracy in South Asia.

However, little is said about Nehru the man of reconciliation. For, he could sometimes be critical of Gandhi’s thought and yet not of his intent, he could be a socialist and yet take a middle ground in the Gandhi-Bose controversy of 1939, trying hard to prevent a split. He could be a critic of some worldviews and yet not get personal over differences with others.

This does not mean Nehru was always faultless. None with a public life spanning several decades can be. Yet, the blemishes pale away in front of his strengths and contribution to Indian democracy and the nation we ended up becoming.

He did feel betrayed by China after the border war of 1962, as he had been favourably disposed towards the neighbouring country. He also reluctantly dismissed, on prodding from within his party, the first democratically elected Communist government in the world in Kerala in 1959, after an agitation against the radical reforms in education and land-holding the EMS Namboodiripad government had embarked upon. This was despite the fact that Nehru had inaugurated the first conference of the AISF, the student wing of the CPI, at Lucknow in 1936.

Some blemishes on a stellar career notwithstanding, Nehru did lay the foundations of deliberative democracy with strong institutional foundations.

If Indian democracy needs to sit back and think where it is going wrong in times of deep polarisation, Nehru’s approach is one of the most useful ways out of the deliberative deadlock we have landed ourselves in.

—Vikas Pathak has been a political journalist for a decade-and-a-half and teaches at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. The views expressed are personal

