The Opposition, or a majority of parties that stand against the BJP, are working on plan to challenge the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi. The first step was to close ranks and decide for an one-on-one electoral contest. Even if the parties overcome the hurdles, it will require a strong alternate vision encompassing social welfare measures and economic growth beyond pressing on what is wrong.

There is considerable excitement in the Opposition camp. Some 15-odd parties which stand against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party decided to close ranks and enter the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as one.

During the next general elections, the agreement should translate into the combined opposition fielding one candidate against the BJP in an effort to end the decade-old government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On paper the theoretical proposition looks doable, as politics it is said, is the art of the possible. The parties ranging from nationally established ones like the Indian National Congress its allies in Nationalist Congress Party and regional partners like Rashtriya Janata Dal and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to J&K National Conference and Peoples’ Democratic Party agreed to remain united and enter the electoral contest collectively.

After the first round at Patna, the leaders of various parties voted to meet at Shimla in about a fortnight’s time to finetune the strategy amid early cracks that were clearly visible. The nascent Aam Aadmi Party, though part of the meeting on Friday, remains an outlier and unlikely to be part of any combined formation.

Early indications are the formation of the parties that agreed to be in it together, would come up with a document of policies and programmes. There are questions that still remain to be answered. These include, which party will helm the formation? Will it project a leader to challenge Prime Minister Modi?

The other questions are, what is the seat-sharing arrangement? How would it deal with regional parties in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, where the Chief Ministers are crafting separate plans? Add to this, the unknown factor of which way will the presence of Bharat Rashtra Samiti play in several other states and when AAP moves out to field candidates in states outside Delhi and Punjab? Or the presence of others like the BSP and AIMIM. These are imponderables and cannot be assessed as to which way the political dice would roll and at whose cost!

For the present, the decision to come together is premised on simple arithmetic of pooling in of the votes that are not BJP’s but get divided. This fragmentation gave the BJP the benefit in the first-past-the-post system of elections. So, the attempt is to plug this system in the hope that collection of votes that go against the BJP and in favour of those in contest against the BJP candidate should make a difference in the final count of MPs.

This is a simplistic assessment of how elections work. It is known there are a large groups of people who remain committed to one party or the other and remain in that tent. The attempt by political parties is to swing the section of the voters who occupy the middle ground and are willing to be convinced to exercise their franchise or help decide their preference.

While, the BJP will press home the advantage of PM Modi to the opposition's argument that Indian elections are not fought on the US Presidential style campaigns.

There will be voters who carry grouse against the incumbent representative/government for a variety of reasons and others who may be sullen over the prevailing atmosphere and are in search for a viable alternative. These segments require a solid programme and an alternate vision to the one that BJP offers. Finally, caste plays a significant role in Indian politics.

Having experienced the working style of PM Modi’s government at the Centre since 2014, his emphasis on speed and scale of development, economic growth and infrastructure, there is no gain saying these factors work in favour of the incumbent. On the top of it is the PM’s charisma and ability to remain connected with people. Despite continuous attacks on his working style and charges of limiting the scope of institutional checks and balances, PM Modi’s popularity graph remains high.

The Congress and its other political travellers appear working on some of the bread-and-butter issues that resonate among the voters. While the economy is on the path of recovery in the post-pandemic phase, price rise, agrarian and rural distress are soft spots in the BJP’s armour, which the opposition is seeking to poke.

As a major political party in the formation, the Congress is best placed to take on the BJP in several states and should concede space to regional parties where it has receded on the ground. There are existential issues for parties like the Trinamool in West Bengal and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh or Janata Dal/RJD in Bihar or contradictions in the form of Left parties.

For the present, the Opposition parties at Patna have come to realise that 2024 offers the best chance to dislodge the PM Modi-led BJP government. The BJP and its supporters have already joined the issue projecting the coming together as an assembly to protect dynasts and discredited leadership.

Besides a common programme, there are contentious issues which require clarity. The leaders indicated that the 'one size fits all’ approach cannot work across states. Unless the formation comes up with a clear formulation to overcome these factors, doubts over efficacy of this upcoming arrangement will linger on, to the advantage of the incumbent government. A national alternative with a strong vision is required to make a difference rather than merely coming together. Elections are fought on issues and atmosphere, not just arithmetic.

—The author, KV Prasad, is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. Views expressed are personal.

