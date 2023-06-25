CNBC TV18
homeviews NewsBeyond Binaries | Opposition unity —more than closing ranks, they require alternate vision to take on the BJP  

By KV Prasad  Jun 25, 2023 9:05:38 AM IST (Updated)

The Opposition, or a majority of parties that stand against the BJP, are working on plan to challenge the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi. The first step was to close ranks and decide for an one-on-one electoral contest. Even if the parties overcome the hurdles, it will require  a strong alternate vision encompassing social welfare measures and economic growth beyond pressing on what is wrong. 

There is considerable excitement in the Opposition camp. Some 15-odd parties which stand  against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party decided to close ranks and enter the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as one.

During the next general elections, the agreement should translate into the combined opposition fielding one candidate against the BJP in an effort to end the decade-old government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On paper the theoretical proposition looks doable, as politics it is said, is the art of the possible. The parties ranging from nationally established ones like the Indian National Congress its allies in Nationalist Congress Party and regional partners like Rashtriya Janata Dal and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to J&K National Conference and Peoples’ Democratic Party  agreed to remain united and enter the electoral contest collectively.
