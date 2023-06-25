The Opposition, or a majority of parties that stand against the BJP, are working on plan to challenge the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi. The first step was to close ranks and decide for an one-on-one electoral contest. Even if the parties overcome the hurdles, it will require a strong alternate vision encompassing social welfare measures and economic growth beyond pressing on what is wrong.

There is considerable excitement in the Opposition camp. Some 15-odd parties which stand against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party decided to close ranks and enter the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as one.

During the next general elections, the agreement should translate into the combined opposition fielding one candidate against the BJP in an effort to end the decade-old government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.