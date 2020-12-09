Agriculture Beyond Binaries: Making sense of farm protests beyond the polarising claims Updated : December 09, 2020 06:34 PM IST Protesters say this is a ploy to gradually dismantle the APMC and the Minimum Support Price regime. The government has said that it is not rolling back the APMC system or the MSPs but opening multiple choices. The Congress will try to corner the SAD by reminding the voters of the long, past association with BJP. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.