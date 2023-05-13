Karnataka results has once again displayed – as Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh and Bihar have done at least once each since 2014 – that contesting an election solely on the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot always work in assembly polls. The Congress had been committing this mistake for long, trying to project only the ‘high command’ and ignoring powerful regional leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Amarinder Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who eventually left the party and also damaged the party's prospects.

Expected by many surveys to have an edge in the Karnataka assembly election results, the Congress seems to be moving towards a clear victory, bagging about 136 out of the 224 seats in the state assembly. The BJP has been left far behind, with leads and victories of the party adding up to about 64 seats, and the Janata Dal (Secular) seems to have evaded a rout but ended a poor third with just about 20 seats coming its way.

There may be some changes by the time all the results are announced, but it is clear that the Congress will form the next government in the state with a clear majority.

Relief for Congress