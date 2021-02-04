Beyond Binaries: From farm solidarity to networks of caste and clan, what drives farm protests of west UP, Haryana

The farm protests in the regions adjoining Delhi have not just intensified in the last few days but their nature has changed subtly from primarily opposition to a clutch of farm laws to a question of “sammaan” (pride) for the swelling ranks of protesters. And this pride as a nebulous idea holds within itself multiple dimensions: from an occupational identity as farmers to Jat caste and clan senses of loyalty.

This has added a prominent Hindu dominant caste angle to the protests, which may hurt the BJP in Haryana. The Jats have a formidable presence in the state and are the dominant caste in large parts of it.

The electoral impact on UP is unclear, as Jats are confined to a few regions—which also have a strong Muslim presence—in the state. This can make emotive Hindutva work better here. A journalist covering the protest cautions: “There is a marked sense of hurt caste pride at the suggestion that the administration had attempted strong-arm tactics at Ghazipur border, making Rakesh Tikait cry. However, pride is always fluid and elections are far away. It may get converted into Hindu pride some day. It is too early to say anything.”

How discourses changed

Till Republic Day, the Sikhs had a dominant presence among the protesters, as farmers from Sikh-majority Punjab constituted the largest group up in arms against a clutch for farm laws liberalising the agricultural produce marketing regime.

Even at the Ghazipur border separating Delhi and UP on National Highway-24, many of the protesters were Sikh, as one could make out from their turbans. There was also a clear demarcation in their protest sites: the Sikhs were over the flyover and Hindu farmers, largely Jats, below it.

At this point of time, for many on the social media who disliked the protests, the Sikh minority had become the Other, months after the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the national capital had been seen on the social media as Muslim protests.

The viewing of protesters as “Khalistanis” was anyway a new development, as the Sikhs were seldom clubbed with Muslims in the Hindu right-wing imaginary, which had for decades on end remembered the Sikhs as medieval warriors to be proud of.

That was already changing. The biggest online outrage took place on Republic Day when a section of protesters broke with the pre-designated route of their protest early in the day and reached Red Fort, also planting the Sikh sacred flag Nishan Sahib there below the tricolor. This was met with widespread censure on social media, with many mistaking the Nishan Sahib for a Khalistani flag.

By January 26, thus, what had begun a few months back as a protest against farm laws by an occupational group tied by geography—farmers of Punjab, Haryana and West UP, where the APMC system works well and the government procures wheat and paddy from farmers at the Minimum Support Price—had acquired, in people’s perception, the form of a largely Sikh protest against the Narendra Modi government.

From religion to caste

Just a day later, amid much polarisation of opinions over whether the farmers should have gone to Red Fort, there was buzz that the Uttar Pradesh government had finally decided to clear the protest site at the Ghazipur border. There were reports that the numbers of security personnel had begun to swell, that power and water supply was cut, and many on the social media expected imminent police action late at night.

This became the turning point of the movement, which had over the months changed in the perception of many from a purely agrarian protest to a Sikh protest.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s breaking into tears on the camera changed things dramatically. By late at night, the video made many Hindu peasants, largely Jat, start for the Ghazipur border on their tractors. The presence of security personnel said reports, thinned by late night and the farm movement, which was being seen as close to fizzling out after the violence on Republic Day, gathered steam once again.

The recent turn of events suggests that Hindu Jats have been angered by what they saw as the UP government’s strong-arm tactic. The anger has also spread to Haryana, where Jats are the dominant caste, and even to Rajasthan, where the Jats have been one of the dominant castes.

Implications

One has to read between the lines to sense why an undercurrent of Jat anger has spread in almost the entire north-western region, as of now.

The BJP’s relationship with the Jats has at best been traditionally ambiguous. Significantly, even the Congress had in its heyday largely failed to impress the Jats, who looked at the farmer-centric politics of Chaudhary Charan Singh as their preferred politics.

The caste has had a significant presence in Haryana and western UP, which are regions where agriculture prospered due to the Green Revolution and also led to a formidable farm union politics, signified by Mahendra Singh Tikait.

In neighbouring Punjab, seen by many as the food bowl of India, the Jatt Sikhs, or Jats who are Sikhs rather than Hindus, dominate the countryside. Rajasthan does not have much agriculture beyond belts bordering Punjab, Haryana and West UP, but has had a significant Jat presence in politics. Traditionally, Jats of Rajasthan, once pitted against the Rajputs for social dominance, were Congress supporters but shifted to the BJP in significant numbers over the last decade-and-a-half.

The present unrest, which is resulting in large congregations across west UP and Haryana, has an undercurrent of Jat anger to it, complicating the agrarian core of the movement.

Specificities

What perhaps missed the attention of the UP administration after January 26 was the fluid nature of farm politics in the sugarcane belt of the state, where the occupational identity of farmers can seamlessly merge with caste identity as Jats, even as it brings other agrarian groups on board on farm issues.

The reason is the strong clan organisation in the villages of this belt in UP, which abuts Haryana, a state having the same sense of clan loyalty. Farm unions often overlap with the Khap or clan network.

The Khaps, which were in news a decade back for moral policing in villages, are similar to gotras in other parts of India, where members of the clan claim descent from a single ancestor and practice clan exogamy. However, the bond is far more intimate, unlike, say, the Brahmin gotras that matter only during marriage and are sometimes spread over thousands of kilometers.

The Khap is a more structured body. Rakesh Tikait belongs to the largest Jat Khap of Uttar Pradesh, the Baliyan Khap, which is spread over 84 villages. His father Mahendra Singh Tikait doubled up as both the hereditary Chaudhary of the Baliyan Khap and the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, thus making caste, clan and occupational politics converge in ways that may not be fully comprehended by the casual observer. The surname Tikait, in fact, comes from a local legend that a Chaudhary of the Khap had helped king Harsh Vardhan in battle, and the latter had as a mark of appreciation applied Tika on his forehead.

The ability of the Khaps to mobilise people is huge. I had myself witnessed quick mobilisation of the Baliyan Khap in Tikait’s village Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar, when Mahendra Singh Tikait had got into legal trouble for allegedly using a caste slur about then Chief Minister Mayawati early in 2008.

A Khap Mahapanchayat can see large gatherings, has got a somewhat horizontal rusticity to it, with the Chaudhary just being first among equals and other elders often talking to him with irreverence. The Chaudhary and the other elders often address each other as ‘tu’, an irreverent expression in Hindi, and verbal duels aren’t rare. Yet, the Khap stays a powerful unit and can mobilise large crowds. The clannish sense also ensures that a political or social message goes through quickly.

The mobilisation of Khaps during the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 had damaged the Samajwadi Party—with Jats accusing it of taking recourse to “minority appeasement” and shifting to the BJP for the first time. Local Muslims had told me when I covered the riots that the shift among Jats marked a dent to the farm politics of Mahendra Singh Tikait, which had in the past also mobilised Muslims. This shift during the polarised times of the riots also meant that the Rashtriya Lok Dal of Ajit Singh—seen in the past as a party of the Jats—lost considerable clout.

This time around, the Khap mobilisation seems to be capable of damaging the BJP at the moment, though elections are far away and much can change by then.

In Haryana, the BJP’s model in recent years has been different: it has sought to mobilise the non-Jat groups which, taken together, help it defeat the Congress, as it happened in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. One reason for the roaring 2019 success in Haryana was that not all Jats ditched the BJP. I saw in Haryana villages a divide among Jats: some wanted the BJP defeated, as they saw it as anti-Jat, and some others wanted to vote for Narendra Modi as PM because they were happy with the Balakot airstrikes.

Militaristic nationalism sells in Haryana, particularly among Jats, as they pride themselves in enrolling in the army in large numbers, just like the Jatt-Sikhs of Punjab and also Jats of west UP. The discourse of hard nationalism that evoked soldiers could appeal to Jats in west UP and Haryana through the 2016 JNU controversy and the Balakot strikes early in 2019, as “punishing Pakistan and anti-nationals” sells in the villages in these regions as an abstract idea.

The problem this time is that social media trolls have accused protesting farmers of disrespecting the tricolor, which may not go down well in this extended region of army recruitment where urban people have traditionally not been respected as much as farmers and soldiers have been, even if this has changed somewhat over the last decade.

Two things can now queer the pitch for the government in these regions: the farmers’ belief that their occupational identity, intermixed with caste identity here, is being disrespected and that their pride in being soldiers is being hurt by many calling them agents of disruption.

It isn’t just about the technical aspects of the farm laws any longer. The Sikhs of Punjab are angry. And a powerful section of the Hindu peasantry in Haryana, West UP and Rajasthan seems to be deeply invested in the farm protests as of now.

—Vikas Pathak has been a political journalist for a decade-and-a-half and teaches at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. The views expressed are personal