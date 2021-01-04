Beyond Binaries: From farm bills to coronavirus, identities loom large on governance

Farmers’ protests that have continued for about a month-and-a-half now on the borders of the national capital have sparked off a debate on the farm bills that are in the eye of the storm.

On the face of it, it may appear that political discourse has shifted from identity politics to the political economy, and policy matters that have a bearing on the material conditions of a significant section of the workforce are being discussed.

Yet, there are distinct signs that the old binary—the primordial/identitarian vis-à-vis the material—may have already been disrupted.

The same happened when coronavirus, the most alarming public health emergency in a century hit the world and made its way to India.

If the debate around farm protests has had insinuations of links with Khalistan flying thick and fast, the early weeks of the pandemic last year saw the social media, the conventional media and even authorities discussing the role of the Tablighi Jamat as a super-spreader.

In the anti-CAA agitation, which should have ideally spawned largely a debate on the constitutionality of the measure in the context of a secular state, the Muslim identity of the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia was often discussed on social media.

In other words, there are distinct signs that whether a debate is on liberalisation of the farm produce marketing regime, a public health emergency or the merits of a citizenship law, there is almost always a propensity to frame it in terms of community identities based largely on religion.

The above policy-and-public-health concerns—particularly the farm bills and the pandemic—would at another point in time been primarily seen as matters pertaining to issues that had little to do with religious identity. However, with the pervasive reach of identity as a prism to make sense of the social world in our times, all three were framed in the social media, and at times in the conventional media too, as questions relating to identity, to the self, and the other.

The ongoing farm protests have indeed seen a heated debate on whether liberalisation of farm produce marketing would help the cause of farmers— almost half of India’s population but contributing well below a fifth of the GDP —or not. However, given the preponderance of Sikh farmers from Punjab— apart from those from Haryana and western UP—social media posts were quick to accuse the protestors of having Khalistani links. Even Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP IT cell head Amit Malaviya made similar allegations, though Home Minister Amit Shah distanced himself from these, saying he did not consider the protests political in nature.

Media organisations did fact-checks of videos doing the rounds on the social media linking the farm protests to pro-Khalistan sloganeering and found them to be fake.

The veracity of claims apart, what has been consistent is that even as experts have taken positions against or for the farm laws, a large chunk of the opposition to the protests on social media has tended to question the integrity of the protesters and seen a “foreign hand” behind the protests. It is a different matter that the Khalistan angle is theoretically impossible in the case of Haryana and west UP, and just an insinuation in the case of farmers from Punjab.

This is an almost identical reaction to the one that became ubiquitous when Tablighi Jamat members at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi tested positive in the early days of the spread of coronavirus in India. Even the official updates of the spread of the pandemic in India initially mentioned the numbers related to the travel of Jamat members.

On social media, videos of Jamat members purportedly trying to infect others went viral, only to be declared fake by fact-check websites in many a case.

However, as people tested positive in later months in places as varied as temples, Parliament and, recently, IIT Madras, the notion of a super-spreader other has died a silent death.

In the meanwhile, we have seen congregations in Bihar elections as also in the ongoing farm agitation.

The above ways of looking at what may have nothing to do with religion through the prism of religious identities have become a new normal of our times. No longer is the old debate about whether citizens should be more interested in the economy or in public religiosity; in temples or schools/hospitals valid.

Issues like the economy and public health also come clothed as issues of identity now.

If the Marxists once believed that the economy constituted the base and culture, politics, etc., only the superstructure—this deterministic line was often criticised as over-simplification—the public sphere today is witness to a trend where a scapegoat is passionately evoked to see all problems or protests as emanating from either the backwardness or conspiracies of those who are not part of the majority self.

The very nature of social media, which brings forth prejudices in the apparent safety of anonymity, assists this kind of framing of issues.

A protest no longer remains just about the merits of a policy; a public health crisis no longer is a rationally intelligible challenge of a universal nature. Both somehow acquire a primordial underpinning in the minds of significant sections of the populace, sharply marking out the distinction between the 'national mainstream' and the 'periphery' within what is legally a single, Indian, citizenry.

The present isn't about either the economy or identity issues. We are no longer in the early 1990s when liberalisation and the Ram temple demand pertained to two different kinds of politics, one focusing on debates on the economy and the other on questions of 'cultural hurt'.

The binary has been disrupted in a way that identity politics influences popular perceptions of debates even on issues that are largely material and have cross-community implications.

—Vikas Pathak has been a political journalist for a decade-and-a-half and teaches at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. The views expressed are personal