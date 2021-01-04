  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

Beyond Binaries: From farm bills to coronavirus, identities loom large on governance

Updated : January 04, 2021 04:30 PM IST

Identity politics influences popular perceptions of debates even on issues that are largely material and have cross-community implications.
Looking at what may have nothing to do with religion through the prism of religious identities have become a new normal of our times.
The very nature of social media, which brings forth prejudices in the apparent safety of anonymity, assists this kind of framing of issues.
Beyond Binaries: From farm bills to coronavirus, identities loom large on governance

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

After strong demand for Magnite, Nissan to hire 1,000 more, start third shift to boost production

After strong demand for Magnite, Nissan to hire 1,000 more, start third shift to boost production

COVID-19: S Africa to vaccinate 67% of population; healthcare workers 1st in line

COVID-19: S Africa to vaccinate 67% of population; healthcare workers 1st in line

COVID-19: 18,177 new cases take India's tally to 1,03,23,965

COVID-19: 18,177 new cases take India's tally to 1,03,23,965

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement