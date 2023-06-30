With another round of assembly elections approaching in the home stretch to 2024 Lok Sabha polls, political parties are back at the drawing board to finalise plans. These include working on a strategy to work with influential sections like the Jats, a community with strong presence across Rajasthan, Haryana and Western UP amid fissures with the BJP over its handling of the wrestlers’ protest.

All political parties are busy finalising plans for the showdown and major formations are getting down to brass tacks. These measures indicate the ability of putting the finger on soft spots and work to address the fallacies.