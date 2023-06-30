CNBC TV18
Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore

Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore

Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore
By KV Prasad  Jun 30, 2023 7:30:32 PM IST (Updated)

With another round of assembly elections approaching in the home stretch to 2024 Lok Sabha polls, political parties are back at the drawing board to finalise plans. These include working on a strategy to work with influential sections like the Jats, a  community with strong presence across Rajasthan, Haryana and Western UP amid fissures with the BJP over its handling of the wrestlers’ protest. 

With the country entering the home stretch for the Lok Sabha elections by the summer of 2024,  political parties have begun preparations in earnest. Polls to elect new governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh later this year would serve as the stepping stone. 

All political parties are busy finalising plans for the showdown and major formations are getting down to brass tacks. These measures  indicate the ability of putting the finger on soft spots and work to address the fallacies.
One aspect that needs to be watched., is the attitude of the Jats, an influential community, in several states including Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Now, a section of this community is upset with the Bharatiya Janata Party for a variety of reasons.
