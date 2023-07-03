Beyond Binaries | Tumble turn in Maharashtra politics as Ajit Pawar shakes hand across the aisle

The swiftness with political alignments changed in Maharashtra reinforces the age-old adage of a week being a long time in politics. The churn in Nationalist Congress Party was in part anticipated after organisational changes deprived Ajit Pawar the working president status. Between now and the next Lok Sabha elections, battles will play out in Maharashtra and the national plan to win the electoral war.

Mumbai is known to be a city which continues to thrive on throwing up surprises. True to its nature, on an otherwise placid Sunday, interrupted by battering Monsoon rains, the political landscape in the metropolis underwent a major change.