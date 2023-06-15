The Congress leadership made both Gehlot and Pilot smoke the peace pipe. The rapprochement appears fragile and both the leaders are aware that the challenge is in the form of retaining the government. There are huge cracks littered on the pathway for the Congress between now and the elections to be held towards the end of this year. This is where the BJP will seek to drive the political wedge deeper.

It was a denouement that was not. June 11 came and went away without any major announcement by Congress leader Sachin Pilot. For the past few weeks there was intense speculation about a possible move by the former State Deputy Chief Minister that will stir the political cauldron in Rajasthan.

June 11 was the death anniversary of Rajesh Pilot, an illustrious leader of the Indian National Congress. At an event organised at Dausa to pay homage to his late father, Sachin underscored his commitment to clean politics seeking action against former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje along with two other reiterations, compensation to those who suffered on account of a government job examination paper leak and reconstitution of the State Public Service Commission.

Those expecting Sachin Pilot to announce the formation of a new party and carve out a way forward in his political career were in for a disappointment. All the young leader did was to recommit adherence to the principles of his father.

Where does Sachin Pilot go from here? In about six months Rajasthan will be electing a new government. The 45-year-old Sachin nurses a deep grudge for being denied the Chief Ministership in 2018 when Congress wrested back power from the Bharatiya Janata Party. His claim for the top post in the state was on the strength of work as the State Congress Chief.

Five years later, the struggle within the state unit of the Congress remained unresolved and saw phases of the battle to wrest control, turning intense. The Central leadership’s attempt to effect a change of leadership in the State last year had to be aborted. Chief Minister Gehlot ran circles around the move and snubbed the High Command in forgoing the party presidency rather than make way for Sachin Pilot in the state. Yet, the Congress leadership decided to stick with Gehlot.

Recently, the Congress leadership made both Gehlot and Pilot smoke the peace pipe. The rapprochement appears fragile and both the leaders are aware that the challenge is in the form of retaining the government. There are huge cracks littered on the pathway for the Congress between now and the elections to be held towards the end of this year. This is where the BJP will seek to drive the political wedge deeper.

Rajasthan remains one of the few states where the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party remain principal contenders for office. For the past two decades, to be precise since 1993, the BJP and Congress have alternated to form the government in the state.

While the internal tussle in the Congress is out in the open, there are reports that the situation in the BJP too is experiencing some turbulence. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje remains a formidable contender to lead the charge but as yet there is no clarity whether the party is willing to make such a declaration.

Vasundhara Raje is known to have a dedicated band of followers both in the party and the legislative wing which she demonstrates intermittently. For the present, the party central leadership decided to utilise her services in Jharkhand on an outreach programme. The BJP is currently celebrating Nine Years of Modi Government, its achievements on delivery of services and social welfare measures.

Taking a leaf out of the recent experience in Karnataka where the Congress focussed on issues of governance and highlighted the failures of the Bommai government, the BJP launched a campaign in Rajasthan that can resonate among the electorate.

Party general secretary Arun Singh, incharge of the State, has been making a series of charges, raising issues of unemployment, law and order especially safety of women, the attitude of the Gehlot government towards Other Backward Classes and subtle attempts to polarise.

Now, besides defending the work of his government and delivery on promises made in the run up to the 2018 polls, Chief Minister Gehlot will have to ensure that his writ continues to run within the party especially around allocation of assembly election tickets. This is where the challenge lies. If Pilot decided to scale down his opposition he would certainly bargain for a greater share of tickets for his supporters.

Here comes the options that can be visualised for Pilot. Hold his horses, work for the party, ensure greater representation for his team in the new Assembly and then strive to take the leadership position. The other is one of the oft-talked, launch a new party.

The second option is easier said than done. For there are a few imperatives that need to be factored. Launching a new party requires investment in the form of human and financial resources. In case, he does take a plunge to walk away and plough a lonely furrow, whose votes will be sliced away and allow him realise his ambition. No guesses there.

—The author, KV Prasad, is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. Views expressed are personal.

