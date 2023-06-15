CNBC TV18
Beyond Binaries | The smouldering Pilot–Gehlot feud — will it help BJP drive home the advantage
By KV Prasad  Jun 15, 2023 5:32:45 PM IST (Published)

The Congress leadership made both Gehlot and Pilot smoke the peace pipe. The rapprochement appears fragile and both the leaders are aware that the challenge is in the form of retaining the government. There are huge cracks littered on the pathway for the Congress between now and the elections to be held towards the end of this year. This is where the BJP will seek to drive the political wedge deeper.

It was a denouement that was not. June 11 came and went away without any major  announcement by Congress leader Sachin Pilot. For the past few weeks there was intense speculation about a possible move by the former State  Deputy Chief Minister that will stir the political cauldron in Rajasthan.

June 11 was the death anniversary of Rajesh Pilot, an illustrious leader of the Indian National Congress. At an event organised at Dausa to pay homage to his late father, Sachin underscored his commitment to clean politics seeking action against former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje along with two other reiterations, compensation to those who suffered on account of a government job examination paper leak and reconstitution of the State Public Service Commission.
Also Read: Sachin Pilot's Dausa event in focus amidst speculation of new party launch
X